e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPune: 30 students of MIT ADT fall prey to mess food

Pune: 30 students of MIT ADT fall prey to mess food

30 girls had minor food poisoning symptoms, stated the registrar while talking to the media

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 07:12 PM IST
article-image

Pune: Over 30 students from the MIT Art, Design, and Technology (ADT) University, Pune became showed symptoms of food poisoning after eating in the mess of the college's Loni campus.

30 girls had minor food poisoning symptoms, stated the registrar while talking to the media. It is alleged that the students ate food outside the campus which led to this illness. The water quality present in the areas surrounding loni-bhor was also called into question.

Read Also
Mumbai: IIT-B to beef up security measures post peeping tom incident on campus
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 30 students of MIT ADT fall prey to mess food

Pune: 30 students of MIT ADT fall prey to mess food

Tamil Nadu: BJP President JP Nadda mocked by CPI-M, Congress MPs over statement on AIIMS, Madurai

Tamil Nadu: BJP President JP Nadda mocked by CPI-M, Congress MPs over statement on AIIMS, Madurai

Kolkata: IIT Kharagpur and Technical University of Munich sign Letter of Intent

Kolkata: IIT Kharagpur and Technical University of Munich sign Letter of Intent

Dr. Ajay Bhamre swears in as Mumbai University's new pro-vice-chancellor

Dr. Ajay Bhamre swears in as Mumbai University's new pro-vice-chancellor

Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia restarts CUET UG programs registration portal for 3 days

Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia restarts CUET UG programs registration portal for 3 days