Pune: 30 students of MIT ADT fall prey to mess food

Pune: Over 30 students from the MIT Art, Design, and Technology (ADT) University, Pune became showed symptoms of food poisoning after eating in the mess of the college's Loni campus.

30 girls had minor food poisoning symptoms, stated the registrar while talking to the media. It is alleged that the students ate food outside the campus which led to this illness. The water quality present in the areas surrounding loni-bhor was also called into question.