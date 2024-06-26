Pune Metro Records Highest Single-Day Ridership Of 2024 - Can You Guess The Number? | Anand Chaini

The Pune Metro is rapidly becoming the preferred mode of commute for Punekars. This was clearly demonstrated on Tuesday (June 25) when a record 1,00,170 passengers travelled by metro, marking the highest single-day ridership of 2024. Pune Metro's official handle shared this milestone on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Congratulations to all Punekars! On June 25, 2024, Pune Metro achieved a milestone with 1,00,170 passengers in a single day. Keep riding and choose metro!"

अभिनंदन.... पुणेकर!!



दिनांक २५ जून २०२४ रोजी तब्बल १,००,१७० प्रवाशांनी पुणे मेट्रोतून प्रवास केला



Congratulations to all Punekars!



On 25th June 2024, Pune Metro hit a milestone with 1,00,170 passengers in a single day.



Keep riding and choose Metro!#milestone #reasontosmile… pic.twitter.com/b4kOV5kPo5 — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) June 26, 2024

Last year's highest single-day ridership record was set on August 15, with 1.69 lakh passengers benefiting from the metro.

Additionally, daily ridership has surpassed 90,000, averaging 93,198 passengers daily in June 2024. Stations with over 5,000 daily passengers include Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Metro Station, Pune Railway Metro Station, Ramwadi Metro Station, Vanaz Metro Station, Pune Municipal Corporation Metro Station, and Nal Stop Metro Station. In terms of passenger distribution, Line 1 (Purple Line) from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Metro Station to Civil Court Metro Station saw 22,097 daily passengers in June. Line 2 (Aqua Line) from Vanaz Metro Station to Ramwadi Metro Station recorded 47,567 daily riders.

Regarding upcoming expansions, Pune Metro plans to invite the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for final inspections and safety clearances of Budhwar Peth, Mandai, and Swargate stations by the end of July. The aim is to commence operations on this stretch before Ganeshotsav in September and ahead of the model code of conduct for the Maharashtra Assembly elections in October, as per officials. Furthermore, the Centre has expedited the extension of Pune metro rail from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk and from Ramwadi to Wagholi, which will connect central Pune with rapidly growing suburbs, reducing travel time and easing road congestion.