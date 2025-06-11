Pune: Massive Water Cut Tomorrow; Full List of Areas Inside

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) water supply department has informed me that the water supply will be suspended in some parts of South Pune on Thursday, June 12, 2025, due to repair and water pipe connection work to be carried out at Taware Chowk.
These works include connecting newly laid pipelines to the main water line and installing valves at multiple water tanks under the Barge Water Purification Center, along with efforts to resolve distribution issues in areas covered under the Bhama Askhed project.
As a result, there will be no water supply on June 12, and low-pressure water supply on the morning of June 13 in several parts of the city. Citizens are requested to make necessary arrangements and cooperate during this period.
Affected Areas:
Under Warje Water Purification Center (Chandni Chowk Tank Region):
Bavdhan (entire area), Bhugaon Road, Kokate Vasti, Sentin Hill Society, Madhuban Society
Right and Left Bhusari Colony, Chadawar, Chintamani Society, Guruganesh Nagar, Suraj Nagar
Sagar Colony, Bharati Nagar, Sarathi Shilp Society, Pooja Park, Shantiban Society
Areas near Dukkarkhindi, Shastri Nagar, View Laxmi Nagar, Paramhans Nagar
Baner, Balewadi, Purna Pashan, Someshwarwadi, Sutarwadi, Nimhanmala
Lamhan Tanda, Mohan Nagar, Sus Road, Dhankude Vasti, Panchvati, Mhalunge, Sus
PAN Card Club GSR Tank Region (Under Warje Water Purification Center):
Baner, Balewadi, Baner Gavthan, Chakankar Mala, Pancard Club Road
Pallod Farm, Shinde Parkhe Vasti, Vidhate Vasti, Medipoint Road, Vijaynagar
Ambedkar Nagar, Duttnagar
Areas Supplied via Bhama Askhed Water Purification Project:
Dhanori, Vadgaon Sheri, Kharadi, Viman Nagar, Vishrantwadi
Tingrenagar, Yerawada, Sanjay Park, Lohegaon, Borate Vasti
Shejwal Park, Kharadi
The water supply department has urged residents of these areas to use water judiciously and prepare in advance for the temporary disruption.