Pune: Massive Water Cut Tomorrow; Full List of Areas Inside

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) water supply department has informed me that the water supply will be suspended in some parts of South Pune on Thursday, June 12, 2025, due to repair and water pipe connection work to be carried out at Taware Chowk.

These works include connecting newly laid pipelines to the main water line and installing valves at multiple water tanks under the Barge Water Purification Center, along with efforts to resolve distribution issues in areas covered under the Bhama Askhed project.

As a result, there will be no water supply on June 12, and low-pressure water supply on the morning of June 13 in several parts of the city. Citizens are requested to make necessary arrangements and cooperate during this period.

Affected Areas:

Under Warje Water Purification Center (Chandni Chowk Tank Region):

Bavdhan (entire area), Bhugaon Road, Kokate Vasti, Sentin Hill Society, Madhuban Society

Right and Left Bhusari Colony, Chadawar, Chintamani Society, Guruganesh Nagar, Suraj Nagar

Sagar Colony, Bharati Nagar, Sarathi Shilp Society, Pooja Park, Shantiban Society

Areas near Dukkarkhindi, Shastri Nagar, View Laxmi Nagar, Paramhans Nagar

Baner, Balewadi, Purna Pashan, Someshwarwadi, Sutarwadi, Nimhanmala

Lamhan Tanda, Mohan Nagar, Sus Road, Dhankude Vasti, Panchvati, Mhalunge, Sus

PAN Card Club GSR Tank Region (Under Warje Water Purification Center):

Baner, Balewadi, Baner Gavthan, Chakankar Mala, Pancard Club Road

Pallod Farm, Shinde Parkhe Vasti, Vidhate Vasti, Medipoint Road, Vijaynagar

Ambedkar Nagar, Duttnagar

Areas Supplied via Bhama Askhed Water Purification Project:

Dhanori, Vadgaon Sheri, Kharadi, Viman Nagar, Vishrantwadi

Tingrenagar, Yerawada, Sanjay Park, Lohegaon, Borate Vasti

Shejwal Park, Kharadi

The water supply department has urged residents of these areas to use water judiciously and prepare in advance for the temporary disruption.