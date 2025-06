Pune: 7 Two-Wheelers Set Ablaze By Miscreants In Narhe |

Two-wheelers parked in a parking lot in Pune's Narhe area were set on fire by unknown persons on Tuesday night.



According to the information received, seven two-wheelers were burnt in the incident.





Miscreants sprayed flammable material on the two-wheelers parked in a parking lot in Siddheshwar Plaza Society in Narhe village and set them on fire, leading to damage to the vehicles.



A case has been registered against unknown persons at the Sinhagad Road Police Station.