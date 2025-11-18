 Pune: Lemons & Coconuts Outside Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's House Fuel Wild Theories & Fears In Baramati; Locals Suspect Black Magic
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Lemons & Coconuts Outside Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's House Fuel Wild Theories & Fears In Baramati; Locals Suspect Black Magic

Pune: Lemons & Coconuts Outside Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's House Fuel Wild Theories & Fears In Baramati; Locals Suspect Black Magic

According to available details, society residents saw this unusual thing on Tuesday morning, and it caused chaos in the area. This thing resulted in branches of speculation being made by the local residents, and wild theories were discussed, too

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Lemons & Coconuts Outside Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's House Fuel Wild Theories & Fears In Baramati; Locals Suspect Black Magic | Representational Image | Sourced

Pune: A shocking incident has come to light in Pune's Baramati, where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's house was allegedly targeted with black magic. This incident came to light on Tuesday morning in front of Ajit Pawar's residence in Sahyog Housing Society when dolls, lemons, coconuts, and other suspicious materials were seen.  

According to available details, society residents saw this unusual thing on Tuesday morning, and it caused chaos in the area. This thing resulted in branches of speculation being made by the local residents, and wild theories were discussed, too.

Locals believe that this was done ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Local Body Elections, in which there would be voting for the Baramati Municipal Council as well. People said that this must have been done as an attempt to get a chance to contest the elections or to prevent someone else from contesting them.

Police were told about this incident, and they are investigating this matter. Locals say that this is the first time an incident like this has happened in Baramati. The general population of Maharashtra is very fearful and touchy about the issue of black magic.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Medical Marvel: Doctors Successfully Diagnose And Treat Rare Metabolic Disorder In One-Year-Old Child
Mumbai Medical Marvel: Doctors Successfully Diagnose And Treat Rare Metabolic Disorder In One-Year-Old Child
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To Cloudflare Technical Glitch
'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To Cloudflare Technical Glitch

Including the whole of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar will be leading his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Baramati as well, as Baramati is his home turf. Pawar is always active in the politics of Baramati. Although nothing is confirmed yet, people strongly believe that this attempted black magic was done for the elections. It appears that the very next day after the last day for filing nominations in the elections has fuelled speculations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Lemons & Coconuts Outside Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's House Fuel Wild Theories & Fears In Baramati;...

Pune: Lemons & Coconuts Outside Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's House Fuel Wild Theories & Fears In Baramati;...

Pune: Southern Star AWWA Hosts ‘ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025’ Celebrating Courage Of Army Wives

Pune: Southern Star AWWA Hosts ‘ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025’ Celebrating Courage Of Army Wives

MIT Institute Of Design Announces Meraki 2025: 500+ Students To Showcase Final-Year Projects At...

MIT Institute Of Design Announces Meraki 2025: 500+ Students To Showcase Final-Year Projects At...

PMC Issues Strict Warning Against Open Burning as Pune’s Air Quality Worsens

PMC Issues Strict Warning Against Open Burning as Pune’s Air Quality Worsens

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Senior Citizen Loses Rs 2.14 Crore In Cyber Scam Claiming ‘Digital...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Senior Citizen Loses Rs 2.14 Crore In Cyber Scam Claiming ‘Digital...