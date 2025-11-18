Pune: Lemons & Coconuts Outside Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's House Fuel Wild Theories & Fears In Baramati; Locals Suspect Black Magic

Lemons & Coconuts Outside Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's House Fuel Wild Theories & Fears In Baramati; Locals Suspect Black Magic | Representational Image | Sourced

Pune: A shocking incident has come to light in Pune's Baramati, where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's house was allegedly targeted with black magic. This incident came to light on Tuesday morning in front of Ajit Pawar's residence in Sahyog Housing Society when dolls, lemons, coconuts, and other suspicious materials were seen.

According to available details, society residents saw this unusual thing on Tuesday morning, and it caused chaos in the area. This thing resulted in branches of speculation being made by the local residents, and wild theories were discussed, too.

Locals believe that this was done ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Local Body Elections, in which there would be voting for the Baramati Municipal Council as well. People said that this must have been done as an attempt to get a chance to contest the elections or to prevent someone else from contesting them.

Police were told about this incident, and they are investigating this matter. Locals say that this is the first time an incident like this has happened in Baramati. The general population of Maharashtra is very fearful and touchy about the issue of black magic.

Including the whole of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar will be leading his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Baramati as well, as Baramati is his home turf. Pawar is always active in the politics of Baramati. Although nothing is confirmed yet, people strongly believe that this attempted black magic was done for the elections. It appears that the very next day after the last day for filing nominations in the elections has fuelled speculations.