 Pune: Kothrud Woman Booked Again For Blackmail, Threatening False Rape Case
This is not the first criminal case against Gauri Wanjale. She is already an accused in a similar case filed at the Kothrud Police Station

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
A fresh complaint has been filed against the 38-year-old woman from Pune's Kothrud, identified as Gauri Pralhad Wanjale, at Mundhwa Police Station in yet another extortion and blackmail case.

Mundhwa Police registered a new FIR against her under Sections 308(7) and 352 after a 37-year-old man accused her of threatening to file a false rape case unless he married her or paid her Rs 2 lakh.

Wanjale was earlier booked by Kothrud Police in a sexual harassment and extortion case.

According to the complaint, the victim, who resides in the Ghorpadi area on BT Kawade Road, had met Wanjale during a period when he was facing a marital dispute and had an existing police case related to it.

She allegedly approached him, claiming she could help him legally and introduced herself as a High Court lawyer, gaining his trust.

Over time, the victim developed a close relationship with her. Taking advantage, she allegedly asked him to marry her. However, the victim refused her. After the refusal, Wanjale started threatening him and reportedly asked for money.

The victim narrated that Wanjale had been repeatedly threatening him for the last three months. She used to call his mother and abuse him in vulgar language.

She allegedly threatened him to “marry her or give Rs 2 lakh,” otherwise she would file a rape case against him.

Unable to bear the harassment for nearly three months, the complainant finally approached the police and lodged a case against her.

In that earlier incident, a 47-year-old man from Chandgad, Kolhapur, accused her of blackmailing him in the same manner. He alleged that she attempted to force him into a physical relationship and later demanded money, threatening him as well.

Police are investigating the matter in both cases.

