 Pune: Regional Passport Office To Hold Open House Session On Dec 10; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Regional Passport Office To Hold Open House Session On Dec 10; Check Details

Pune: Regional Passport Office To Hold Open House Session On Dec 10; Check Details

The last Open House, held on November 12, saw significant participation, with numerous applicants using the opportunity to seek assistance regarding delays, documentation problems, and application inquiries.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Regional Passport Office To Hold Open House Session On Dec 10; Check Details | Representational Image

To provide an opportunity to address their passport-related concerns directly with officials, the Pune Passport office will be conducting an Open House session on December 10 at Passport Bhavan, located on Baner–Pashan Link Road, between 3 pm and 5 pm. 

The last Open House, held on November 12, saw significant participation, with numerous applicants using the opportunity to seek assistance regarding delays, documentation problems, and application inquiries. 

Such Open House initiatives aim to enhance transparency and facilitate hassle-free processing for applicants encountering challenges. Officials said that these sessions have been instrumental in streamlining grievance redressal and fostering improved interaction between citizens and the RPO.

How to Attend?  

FPJ Shorts
Indian Railways Rolls Out OTP Verification For Tatkal Counter Bookings To Curb Touts
Indian Railways Rolls Out OTP Verification For Tatkal Counter Bookings To Curb Touts
New Delhi: Successful Parachute Test Signals ISRO's Readiness For Crewed Gaganyaan Mission
New Delhi: Successful Parachute Test Signals ISRO's Readiness For Crewed Gaganyaan Mission
AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test 2025-26: Joe Root Smashes His Maiden Test Century In Australia; Check Stats Here - VIDEO
AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test 2025-26: Joe Root Smashes His Maiden Test Century In Australia; Check Stats Here - VIDEO
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 Expected Soon At ssc.gov.in; Here’s How To View Your Score
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 Expected Soon At ssc.gov.in; Here’s How To View Your Score

Applicants who wish to visit the Regional Passport Office, Pune, during the open house, are requested to send an email in advance to rpo.pune@mea.gov.in, including: file Number, latest passport number (if available), full name, and a brief description of the issue to be raised. 

Following the appointment application, the RPO will then send a confirmation email. Entry at the scheduled venue will only be permitted upon presenting this confirmation at the venue.  

Read Also
Centre Finalises Revised Alignment For Nashik-Pune Rail Corridor: All You Need To Know
article-image

The RPO continues to encourage applicants to utilise the Open House platform for the swift resolution of issues related to pending files, documentation inconsistencies, police verification delays, and other passport-related matters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' Nearing Completion, Likely To Open In May 2026

Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' Nearing Completion, Likely To Open In May 2026

Punekars Question Government Officials After Series of High-Profile Scams

Punekars Question Government Officials After Series of High-Profile Scams

Rohit Pawar Summoned To Nashik Court On Dec 9 In Minister Kokate Defamation Case

Rohit Pawar Summoned To Nashik Court On Dec 9 In Minister Kokate Defamation Case

Nashik: MSRTC Launches Electric AC Buses To Borivali, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nashik: MSRTC Launches Electric AC Buses To Borivali, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nandurbar: 300-Year-Old Chetak Festival Begins In Sarangkheda; Over 2,200 Horses Registered

Nandurbar: 300-Year-Old Chetak Festival Begins In Sarangkheda; Over 2,200 Horses Registered