Pune: Regional Passport Office To Hold Open House Session On Dec 10; Check Details | Representational Image

To provide an opportunity to address their passport-related concerns directly with officials, the Pune Passport office will be conducting an Open House session on December 10 at Passport Bhavan, located on Baner–Pashan Link Road, between 3 pm and 5 pm.

The last Open House, held on November 12, saw significant participation, with numerous applicants using the opportunity to seek assistance regarding delays, documentation problems, and application inquiries.

Such Open House initiatives aim to enhance transparency and facilitate hassle-free processing for applicants encountering challenges. Officials said that these sessions have been instrumental in streamlining grievance redressal and fostering improved interaction between citizens and the RPO.

How to Attend?

Applicants who wish to visit the Regional Passport Office, Pune, during the open house, are requested to send an email in advance to rpo.pune@mea.gov.in, including: file Number, latest passport number (if available), full name, and a brief description of the issue to be raised.

Following the appointment application, the RPO will then send a confirmation email. Entry at the scheduled venue will only be permitted upon presenting this confirmation at the venue.

The RPO continues to encourage applicants to utilise the Open House platform for the swift resolution of issues related to pending files, documentation inconsistencies, police verification delays, and other passport-related matters.