Pune: HC Dismisses Woman's False Rape Allegations Against Husband, In-Laws; SIFF Calls For Legal Reforms

The Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), an NGO advocating men's rights, in a release stated that a Pune man got relief from the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court after his wife had filed a false rape case against him and his family members.

According to the release, Anand Doiphode got married in October 2020. “Within weeks, his wife began leaving for her parents’ home, returning only to fight and create scenes. This toxic cycle continued monthly, eroding peace and dignity. On March 4, 2021, Anand attempted suicide due to emotional pressure. The next day, his wife left, later giving birth but denying him access to his son. In 2022, Anand filed for divorce after being alienated from his child. His wife retaliated with false charges -- IPC 498A (cruelty), dowry, IPC 377 (unnatural sex) and even IPC 376 (rape). Eight family members, including elderly women, were named in the FIR. Anand went into hiding for four months, fearing arrest and job loss. His family faced humiliation, stress, and social isolation from once-close relatives,” stated the release.

“Despite High Court orders, Anand was made to visit the police station for 11 days. His wife refused medical tests, while his mother and aunt were insulted during bail. The emotional toll shattered their dignity and trust in the system. Anand was questioning how a husband can be criminalised for intimacy in marriage. In search of an answer to his question, he came across SIFF via the internet where he read an article on the ‘Protest against Marital Rape Law’,” the release added.

Anand took guidance from SIFF and “proved in court that IPC 377 and IPC 376 don’t apply between spouses and relatives, which are at distinct places in matrimonial disputes,” stated the release. “Armed with key judgments from the Jabalpur and Allahabad High Courts, he filed a strong reply against the appeal from his wife’s side in the Bombay High Court, Aurangabad Bench. Within 12 months, the appeal was dismissed, marking a crucial victory and a huge relief for him and his family,” it added.

Meanwhile, SIFF is demanding that the rape laws be reformed to prevent women from filing false cases. Sagar Gunthal, Legal Counsellor at SIFF, highlights the misuse of laws, saying, “Laws targeting one gender are not laws, but weapons.” He notes that the misuse of non-bailable sections like IPC 377 and 376 in matrimonial disputes can lead to prolonged jail for husbands, resulting in severe consequences including social stigma, emotional trauma, career damage, and family breakdown, underscoring the importance of fair and impartial justice.