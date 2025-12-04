Pune Toit Tragedy: NRAI Urges Citizens ‘Don’t Drink & Drive’, Calls For Use Of Cabs | Sourced

Following the tragic incident at Toit Pune that claimed the life of a valet assistant, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Pune Chapter has renewed its appeal to citizens to avoid drinking and driving, stressing the need to prioritise safety above all else.

NRAI Pune urged all residents to use cabs, public transport, or designated drivers after consuming alcohol. The association said its member restaurants and hotels deeply care about guest safety and have already implemented a series of preventive measures to discourage drunk driving.

Many establishments, the association noted, now actively encourage guests to opt for cabs, ask a sober friend to drive, or even request valet staff to drop them home if required. Several restaurants have also deployed dedicated valet assistants to help patrons book cabs, while prominent signage and standees outside outlets display the message “Do Not Drink and Drive -- Take a Cab.”

After the fatal crash at Toit Pune, NRAI said the incident unfolded when an individual who had arrived at the venue already intoxicated rammed his vehicle into the valet desk.

“After he was escorted outside, the management at Toit Pune repeatedly urged the individual, who is now in police custody, to take a cab. They even offered to drive him home as he was clearly unfit to be behind the wheel,” the association said.

“Unfortunately, he refused to listen, leading to the heartbreaking loss of our colleague, Satendra Mandal. We are fully cooperating with the police investigation and complying with all legal protocols. The association appealed to citizens to act responsibly. We once again urge all to please not drink and drive. Choose a cab or a designated driver. Your safety and the safety of others are our highest priority,” NRAI Pune said.

The association said it remains committed to ensuring safe, responsible experiences for both guests and staff across Pune’s hospitality establishments.