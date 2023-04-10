Pune: Kota's famous Vibrant Academy launched in Kothrud |

Vibrant Academy, one of the famous institutes for IIT - JEE preparation in Kota has recently launched its branch in Pune.

Higher and technical education minister and Pune's guardian minister Chadrakant Patil inaugurated the branch in the city. "Kota's best classes have now started in Pune is a matter of happiness for students and parents. Through this, Maharashtra students going to Kota to prepare for higher education will be able to complete preparatory courses for entrance exams like NEET and IIT here,” Patil said.

Former mayor of Pune, Muralidhar Mohal, Academy Director Vivek Murkute, Saurabh Gavai, Consultant Bhagwan Gavai and education expert Dr Vilas Nitanaware was present during the launching ceremony.