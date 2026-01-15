Pune: Kohinoor-Mahalaxmi Deliver 1.1 Mn Sq Ft Grade AAA IT Tower To Keppel Land In Record 24 Months | Sourced

In a significant milestone for India’s commercial real estate sector, the partnership between Kohinoor Group and Mahalaxmi Group has jointly and successfully delivered a 1.1 million square foot Grade AAA IT tower to Keppel Land, Singapore. Completed in a record 24 months, the project reflects a new benchmark in institutional-grade execution, financial discipline, and delivery standards in the Indian market.

A Pioneering Transaction

Located on a four-acre site in Pune’s Kharadi IT corridor, the development marks Maharashtra’s first forward-purchase office transaction involving a global institutional investor. The deal was backed by Temasek Holdings, which holds a 21 per cent equity stake in Keppel Land.

The deal was structured in such a way that the challenge of timely delivery rested on the developers, making the successful handover a strong endorsement of the credibility, capability, and professionalism of the Kohinoor–Mahalaxmi partnership.

Global Design, Institutional-Grade Execution

Designed by DP Architects, Singapore, in collaboration with VK:a Architects, Pune, the tower represents contemporary workplace design aligned with global standards. The development comprises three basements, a ground floor, a mezzanine, three podium levels, and fourteen office floors.

Each floor offers approximately 80,000 square feet of usable space, catering to large-scale operations. The facility is designed to accommodate over 11,000 professionals and is supported by 16 high-speed Schindler elevators and N+1 redundant power backup systems.

The project has received the IGBC Platinum rating and incorporates several sustainability features, including biophilic design elements, green cascading balconies, and approximately 50,000 square feet of landscaped areas designed by Site Concepts, Singapore. A 500-seat rooftop cafeteria further enhances the workplace environment.

Kharadi Emerges as a GCC Hub

The completion of the project further strengthens Kharadi’s position as a preferred destination for Global Capability Centres. Increasingly comparable with established hubs such as Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road and Hyderabad’s Financial District, Kharadi continues to attract global players across technology, BFSI, and engineering sectors.

Manoj Gupta, Managing Director, Mahalaxmi Group, said that the successful delivery reflects both the growing maturity of Indian developers and Kharadi’s emergence as a globally competitive commercial district.

Setting a Template for the Future

Rajesh Goyal, Joint Managing Director, Kohinoor Group, said, “Following this milestone, Kohinoor and Mahalaxmi Group are positioned to pursue additional forward-funded and institutional-grade developments. Valued at approximately ₹900 crore, the transaction is expected to serve as a reference model for future developer-institution partnerships in India.”

As global investor interest in Indian commercial real estate continues to rise, the project underscores that execution quality, transparency, and long-term credibility are increasingly defining the industry’s standards of trust.

On this occasion, Krishnakumar Goyal, Chairman, Kohinoor Group, said that completing this international-standard project on time and with high quality was a challenge, and he is happy that they achieved 100 per cent success in it. He mentioned that Kohinoor and Mahalaxmi Group have jointly earned the honour of completing such world-renowned projects in the country. He further stated that they will certainly complete such international mega-projects in the future as well.