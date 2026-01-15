 Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Bogus Voting Allegation Surfaces In Mohammadwadi-Undri, Shiv Sena & BJP Candidates Raise Alarm
Election authorities have stated that the matter is being investigated and assured that strict action will be taken if any violation of election rules is found

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Bogus Voting Allegation Surfaces In Mohammadwadi-Undri, Shiv Sena & BJP Candidates Raise Alarm | Video Screengrab

An incident of alleged bogus voting surfaced today on polling day at Undri Chowk in Ward No. 41 (Mohammadwadi–Undri) during the ongoing civic election process. Shiv Sena Pune City Chief Pramod Nana Bhangire claimed to have caught individuals involved in fake voting at the polling location.

According to Pramod Nana Bhangire, suspicious activities were noticed at the polling booth, following which he and party workers intervened and alerted the election authorities. He alleged that attempts were being made to cast votes illegally and demanded immediate action against those responsible. After the complaint, election officials reached the spot and initiated a verification process. Security was tightened at the polling station to prevent any further irregularities. The incident created tension in the area for some time, with a gathering of local residents and party workers.

In another case, Snehal Ganpat Dagade, the BJP candidate from Ward No 41, alleged a similar incident at multiple polling booths in areas including Undri, Pisoli, Wadachiwadi, and Handewadi.

Speaking to the media, Dagade claimed that voters from Beed and Khed were being brought to Pune under the pretext of going on a pilgrimage and were subsequently made to cast votes illegally.

Both candidates urged voters to participate actively in the voting process and ensure that democracy is strengthened through mass participation.

Election authorities have stated that the matter is being investigated and assured that strict action will be taken if any violation of election rules is found. They also appealed to voters to cooperate and report any suspicious activity to ensure a free and fair election.

