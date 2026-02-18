Pune Kidnapping Case: I Left On My Own Will, Says 21-Year-Old Indapur Woman In Video | Video Screengrab

24 hours after the alleged kidnapping of a 21-year-old woman from Pune district's Indapur taluka, a video has surfaced on social media. In the video, the woman claims that she was not abducted and that she went with the accused with her consent. She states, “We are in love. I have left on my own will. No one has forced me. I am safe and secure.”

Bapurao Dadas, Deputy Superintendent of Rural Police (Daund Division), speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that the video was circulated on WhatsApp. “We are tracing the person who made the video viral. The accused are on the run, and dedicated teams have been deployed to search for them. However, so far, no trace has been found. The matter is under investigation, and soon everyone involved will be arrested,” he said.

Meanwhile, villagers, political leaders and Sakal Hindu Samaj workers have launched a joint protest at Bhigwan Police Station, demanding strict action against the kidnappers.

What was the case?

The 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted on Tuesday evening by three assailants. The kidnappers reportedly sprayed chilli powder into the eyes of her family members before fleeing from the spot. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Bhigwan Police Station in Indapur taluka.

According to the information received, on February 17 at around 4 pm, two youths followed the woman on the Pune-Solapur Highway. She was returning home with her mother and brother when the incident occurred. The accused allegedly threw red chilli powder into the eyes of the woman’s mother and brother and forcibly abducted her in a four-wheeler parked a few metres away.

The accused have been identified as Zaheer Haroon Sheikh and Ayan Haroon Sheikh, against whom a kidnapping case has been registered at Bhigwan Police Station.

Soon after the alleged abduction, the victim’s family members, relatives and villagers gathered outside the Bhigwan Police Station, staging a protest and demanding swift action.

Ganesh Biradar, Additional Superintendent of Rural Police, said that the accused have been identified and dedicated teams have been formed to trace them. He added that the woman’s marriage was scheduled for February 22 and that the family was returning after shopping when the incident occurred. The accused reside in the same area and are known to the family.

Meanwhile, angered by the incident, protesters blocked the Pune–Solapur highway. However, police managed to convince the protesters and clear the highway.