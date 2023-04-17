Pune: Job fair on April 21 in Morwadi | File Photo

In a goodnews for job seekers in the Pune district, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar National Association of Engineers (BANAE) has organised a job fair on April 21 in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The job fair will start at 10 am at Industrial Training Institute, Morwadi Pimpri.

