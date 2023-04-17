 Pune: Job fair on April 21 in Morwadi
Pune: Job fair on April 21 in Morwadi

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
Pune: Job fair on April 21 in Morwadi

In a goodnews for job seekers in the Pune district, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar National Association of Engineers (BANAE) has organised a job fair on April 21 in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The job fair will start at 10 am at Industrial Training Institute, Morwadi Pimpri.

