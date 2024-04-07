Pune: Jivraj Chole Receives Rotary Vocational Excellence Award 2024 |

Freelance Journalist and Director of UCHIT Media Services, Jivraj M Chole, was recently honoured with the 'Rotary Vocational Excellence Award-2024'. This prestigious accolade, presented by Rotary International Zone 4 in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Pune Diamond and the Rotary Club of Pune Sunrise, recognises Chole's outstanding contributions in the fields of social work, public relations, and journalism.

The award was conferred to Chole by Shital Shah, DGE of Rotary International 3131, during a ceremony held at Moolgaonkar Hall, MCCIA, Senapati Bapat Road. The event was attended by Vocational Director Vasantrao Malunjkar, Zonal Director Prakash Kumar Suthar, Co-Director Shirish Puranik, President of Rotary Club Pune Sunrise Vineet Agarwal, Secretary Sandhya Tayal, Assistant Governor Feroze Master, Rajesh Jain, Mahesh Makhija, Manojeet Chaudhary, Sameer Bhide, and other dignitaries.

In addition to Chole, 11 other individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields were also honored with the 'Rotary Vocational Excellence Award'.

These include Dheeraj Godse for the organ donation movement, Prof Rafiq Saudagar for education, and Dr MD Lawrence, Ram Bhagwat, and Zainab Chinikamwala for their exemplary social work. Keshav Dhende was recognized for his efforts in supporting orphans, Jay Khamkar for aiding the disabled, and Colonel Vasant Ballewar for his service to disabled soldiers.

Brig Amarjeet Singh, Colonel NS Judge, and Dr Shivlal Jadhav were also honored for their contributions in the health sector.

Expressing his gratitude and happiness upon receiving the award, Jivraj Chole stated that this recognition will serve as inspiration to further his endeavors in social work in the future.