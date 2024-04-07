 Pune: Jivraj Chole Receives Rotary Vocational Excellence Award 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Jivraj Chole Receives Rotary Vocational Excellence Award 2024

Pune: Jivraj Chole Receives Rotary Vocational Excellence Award 2024

The award was conferred to Chole by Shital Shah, DGE of Rotary International 3131, during a ceremony held at Moolgaonkar Hall, MCCIA, Senapati Bapat Road.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Jivraj Chole Receives Rotary Vocational Excellence Award 2024 |

Freelance Journalist and Director of UCHIT Media Services, Jivraj M Chole, was recently honoured with the 'Rotary Vocational Excellence Award-2024'. This prestigious accolade, presented by Rotary International Zone 4 in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Pune Diamond and the Rotary Club of Pune Sunrise, recognises Chole's outstanding contributions in the fields of social work, public relations, and journalism.

The award was conferred to Chole by Shital Shah, DGE of Rotary International 3131, during a ceremony held at Moolgaonkar Hall, MCCIA, Senapati Bapat Road. The event was attended by Vocational Director Vasantrao Malunjkar, Zonal Director Prakash Kumar Suthar, Co-Director Shirish Puranik, President of Rotary Club Pune Sunrise Vineet Agarwal, Secretary Sandhya Tayal, Assistant Governor Feroze Master, Rajesh Jain, Mahesh Makhija, Manojeet Chaudhary, Sameer Bhide, and other dignitaries.

Read Also
Pune: VBA Drops Shirur Lok Sabha Nominee Mangaldas Bandal After He Attends Meeting With MahaYuti...
article-image

In addition to Chole, 11 other individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields were also honored with the 'Rotary Vocational Excellence Award'.

These include Dheeraj Godse for the organ donation movement, Prof Rafiq Saudagar for education, and Dr MD Lawrence, Ram Bhagwat, and Zainab Chinikamwala for their exemplary social work. Keshav Dhende was recognized for his efforts in supporting orphans, Jay Khamkar for aiding the disabled, and Colonel Vasant Ballewar for his service to disabled soldiers.

Brig Amarjeet Singh, Colonel NS Judge, and Dr Shivlal Jadhav were also honored for their contributions in the health sector.

Expressing his gratitude and happiness upon receiving the award, Jivraj Chole stated that this recognition will serve as inspiration to further his endeavors in social work in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Jivraj Chole Receives Rotary Vocational Excellence Award 2024

Pune: Jivraj Chole Receives Rotary Vocational Excellence Award 2024

Veteran Eknath Khadse To Return To BJP Fold Next Week

Veteran Eknath Khadse To Return To BJP Fold Next Week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More Than 700 Scholars Register For Ph.D. Coursework

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More Than 700 Scholars Register For Ph.D. Coursework

Sitar And Tanpura From Miraj Receives Coveted GI Tags: Here's What You Need To Know About...

Sitar And Tanpura From Miraj Receives Coveted GI Tags: Here's What You Need To Know About...

Video: Bullet Catches Fire in Pune Amid Soaring Heat; Fire Doused Using Water

Video: Bullet Catches Fire in Pune Amid Soaring Heat; Fire Doused Using Water