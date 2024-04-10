Pune IT Engineer Cheated Of ₹40.5 Lakh On Shaadi.Com Cyber Fraud | Photos: Representative Image

A young IT engineer in Pune has been cheated by a cyber fraudster of ₹40.5 lakh on the lure of marriage through Shaadi.com. A 33-year-old girl from Keshavnagar Mundhwa has filed a complaint at Mundhwa police station. Accordingly, the police have registered a case of fraud under the Information Technology Act against Rajesh Sharma, the bank account holder where she transferred the money.

According to the police, the plaintiff works in a reputed IT company in the Kharadi area. She had registered for marriage on the Shaadi.com website. There she met a man named Rajesh Sharma. Then they both started talking. Sharma told the young woman that he was abroad.

Here's how he duped her

Later, after increasing contact, Sharma and the young woman were talking through video calls. One day Sharma said that he wants to come to India and get married and also buy a house and start a business.

To make the young woman believe, he said that he bought the air tickets for the journey. After that, he said that he has reached Delhi airport and wants money for the monitoring fund, Central Bureau of Investigation, currency conversion.

Believing in his words, the girl sent as much as ₹40.5 lakh. However, within a few days, the young woman realised that she had been cheated. Accordingly, she rushed to the Mundhwa police station and lodged a complaint. Mundhwa police are conducting further investigation.