 Pune IT Engineer Cheated Of ₹40.5 Lakh On Shaadi.Com Cyber Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune IT Engineer Cheated Of ₹40.5 Lakh On Shaadi.Com Cyber Fraud

Pune IT Engineer Cheated Of ₹40.5 Lakh On Shaadi.Com Cyber Fraud

Accordingly, the police have registered a case of fraud under the Information Technology Act against Rajesh Sharma, the bank account holder where she transferred the money.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Pune IT Engineer Cheated Of ₹40.5 Lakh On Shaadi.Com Cyber Fraud | Photos: Representative Image

A young IT engineer in Pune has been cheated by a cyber fraudster of ₹40.5 lakh on the lure of marriage through Shaadi.com. A 33-year-old girl from Keshavnagar Mundhwa has filed a complaint at Mundhwa police station. Accordingly, the police have registered a case of fraud under the Information Technology Act against Rajesh Sharma, the bank account holder where she transferred the money.

According to the police, the plaintiff works in a reputed IT company in the Kharadi area. She had registered for marriage on the Shaadi.com website. There she met a man named Rajesh Sharma. Then they both started talking. Sharma told the young woman that he was abroad.

Read Also
Pune Witnesses Surge In Cyber Fraud: 110 Individuals Fall Victim, Lose ₹18 Crore In 2 Months
article-image

Here's how he duped her

Later, after increasing contact, Sharma and the young woman were talking through video calls. One day Sharma said that he wants to come to India and get married and also buy a house and start a business.

To make the young woman believe, he said that he bought the air tickets for the journey. After that, he said that he has reached Delhi airport and wants money for the monitoring fund, Central Bureau of Investigation, currency conversion.

Believing in his words, the girl sent as much as ₹40.5 lakh. However, within a few days, the young woman realised that she had been cheated. Accordingly, she rushed to the Mundhwa police station and lodged a complaint. Mundhwa police are conducting further investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune IT Engineer Cheated Of ₹40.5 Lakh On Shaadi.Com Cyber Fraud

Pune IT Engineer Cheated Of ₹40.5 Lakh On Shaadi.Com Cyber Fraud

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NIA Investigates Three Youths In Bengaluru Blast Case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NIA Investigates Three Youths In Bengaluru Blast Case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Markets Draw Huge Crowds On Gudi Padwa

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Markets Draw Huge Crowds On Gudi Padwa

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Gearing Up For Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Gearing Up For Polls

Pune Viral Video: Traffic Police's Towing Vehicle Driver Caught Accepting Bribe In Vimannagar; X...

Pune Viral Video: Traffic Police's Towing Vehicle Driver Caught Accepting Bribe In Vimannagar; X...