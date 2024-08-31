 Pune: Gyansagar College Students Promote Walk for Health on National Sports Day at Balewadi
The students celebrated National Sports Day on August 29, which is observed in memory of Major Dhyan Chand, who made a significant mark in the history of Indian sports with his remarkable performances.

On the occasion of National Sports Day, students from Gyansagar College of Arts and Commerce at Shri Khanderai Pratishthan, Balewadi, delivered the message of "Walk for Health" to the residents of Balewadi.

Dr Sagar Balvadkar, secretary of the institution, emphasised that both arts and sports hold a unique and significant place in human life, encouraging students to develop themselves during their college years to build a strong personality. On this occasion, Ganpat Balwadkar, Founder President of Shri Khanderai Pratishthan, congratulated the students.

Principal Dr Manisha Khaldkar and all faculty members were present at the Walk for Health rally.

