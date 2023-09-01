Pune: Gravittus Foundation Donates Sanitary Napkin Incinerator To Blind School |

Usha Kakade, the founder of the Gravittus Foundation, emphasized the need to openly discuss menstrual health and hygiene during her speech at the Poona School & Home for Blind Girls in Kothrud. The foundation, in collaboration with the Jagruti Foundation, donated an incinerator machine designed for the safe disposal of sanitary pads to the school.

Swanandi Rath-Deshmukh of Jagruti Foundation, Trupti Pimpalkar of Nevex, Dr. Purva Ketkar counsellor and Damodar Sargam, principal of the school were present on the occasion.

A sanitary pad incinerator is a specialized machine designed for the safe disposal of used sanitary pads or menstrual hygiene products. These machines are particularly important in environments where proper waste management and hygiene are essential, such as schools, public restrooms, healthcare facilities, or areas with limited access to sanitation services.

During the event, Swanandi Rath-Deshmukh from the Jagruti Foundation highlighted their work in promoting menstrual health awareness among teenage girls and women. They have already reached out to 14 thousand girls with disabilities, providing education about menstruation and sanitary pad usage. "This initiative is crucial in ensuring a clean and healthy environment for blind girls during their menstrual cycles," she added.

Dr. Purva Ketkar provided guidance on menstrual health and hygiene, while Trupti Pimpalkar demonstrated how to use the incinerator machine. Savita Waghmare delivered a warm welcome address, and Damodar Sargam expressed his gratitude to both organizations for their contributions. Usha Kakade also emphasized the importance of mental beauty over physical appearance and commended the Poona Blind School for its commendable work with blind girls. Through the Gravittus Foundation, they continue to work towards the health and safety of women and children, having trained over five lakh students through the 'Good Touch Bad Touch' project.

