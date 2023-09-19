Pune: Grand Ganeshotsav Kicks Off With Spectacular Celebrations And Special Ram Mandir Replica

Photo credit: Anand Chaini

Ganeshotsav, one of Pune's grandest festivals, begins today with great enthusiasm. Families will joyfully bring home the Ganesh idols, chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangalmurti Morya,' and place them in their beautifully adorned makhars. Simultaneously, the city's prominent mandals will conduct grand processions accompanied by traditional dhol-tasha troupes, adding to the festive spirit. Following the processions, the prana pratishtha ceremonies will take place at the mandals, ushering in ten days of worship and celebrations dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust will be celebrating the 131st year of Ganeshotsav with exceptional fervour. A highlight of this year's festivities is the construction of a replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, with the installation of the Ganesh idol presided over by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at 10:23am. Meanwhile, tabla virtuoso Vijay Ghate (Padmashri) will oversee the rana pratishtha ceremony of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati at 11:50am.

'Manache Ganpatis'

Devotees will be making their way to the five "manache Ganpatis" starting today. At Shri Kasba Ganapati, Dr. Anand, also known as Narasimha Eknath Gosavi Maharaj, will conduct the prana pratishtha ceremony at 11:37am, with the procession beginning at 8am. The Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganapati will be consecrated at 11:50am by Bhushan Maharudra Swami Maharaj of Sajjangarh, the eleventh descendant of the Samarth Gharana.



At Guruji Talim Mandal, the prana pratishtha ceremony is scheduled for 1:45pm and will be conducted by several esteemed personalities. The event will follow a mesmerising procession, featuring intricately crafted floral chariots and vibrant cultural performances. Tulshi Baug Ganapati's prana pratishtha ceremony will commence at 11:30am, featuring a procession showcasing the idol's journey from the historic Shriram temple, adding a historical touch to the festivities that resonates with the city's rich heritage. Meanwhile, the prana pratishtha ceremony of the Kesariwada Ganapati has already taken place.

Read Also Ganesh Chaturthi In Mumbai: Prominent Ganpati Mandals Offer Early Morning Blessings For Devotees

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)