Pune Ganeshotsav: Police Order 24-Hour Vigil Against Chain-Snatching, Pickpocketing; Mandai Metro Station To Be Exit-Only

Pune Ganeshotsav: Police Order 24-Hour Vigil Against Chain-Snatching, Pickpocketing; Mandai Metro To Be Exit-Only | Sourced

Pune: Pune is bracing for a major rush of visitors during Ganeshotsav, with thousands expected to enter the city for Ganpati darshan. Ahead of the festival, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar has directed the police and civic authorities to keep traffic, security, sanitation, power supply and crowd management systems fully responsive. Police have been specifically asked to maintain round-the-clock patrolling in crowded areas to prevent incidents such as chain-snatching and pickpocketing.

At the same time, Pune Metro has announced special arrangements to handle the expected surge in passengers. Mandai Metro station will function only as an exit point for devotees, while passengers have been advised to use Kasba Peth and Swargate stations for Ganpati darshan. Pawar issued the directions during a review meeting at the Divisional Commissioner’s office on Friday. Senior officials from the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies, police, district administration and Maha Metro attended the meeting.

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Police to keep 24-hour vigil

Pune attracts large crowds during Ganeshotsav, particularly around major Ganesh mandals and busy parts of the central city. Pawar directed the police to ensure effective security deployment at such locations.

She stressed the need to protect women, children and the general public from harassment and other incidents during the festival. Police teams have been asked to maintain round-the-clock patrolling and remain alert for chain-snatching and pickpocketing in crowded areas.

Pawar also asked officials to review problems faced during previous festivals and make improvements wherever required. She said coordination between departments would be crucial to ensure a safe and smooth celebration.

Metro prepares for heavy footfall

Maha Metro has prepared a special operating plan to deal with the increase in commuters during Ganeshotsav.

Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar appealed to devotees travelling for Ganpati darshan to use Kasba Peth or Swargate underground stations.

Mandai station will be used strictly as an exit route, according to the plan. The arrangement is aimed at managing the movement of passengers at one of the key locations in the city during the festival.

The Metro has also made additional arrangements at major stations to handle the expected crowd.

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Traffic plans for crowded areas

Large numbers of people are expected to reach Pune by train, buses and other forms of public transport. The arrival of trains is likely to put additional pressure on roads, particularly during peak hours.

Pawar directed officials to deploy additional manpower and equipment according to the daily crowd and traffic situation.

Ganesh mandals also organise cultural programmes and other events that draw thousands of visitors. Authorities have therefore been asked to prepare separate traffic and crowd management plans for such locations.

Information about traffic diversions, alternate routes, parking facilities and crowded areas should be shared with citizens in advance, said Pawar.

PMC prepares civic facilities

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram said the civic body has made arrangements for the festival.

These include pothole repairs on major roads, additional public toilets, improved lighting, public address systems and CCTV monitoring. Emergency response teams and medical teams have also been positioned in areas expected to see heavy footfall.

Citizens have been urged to immediately inform the authorities if they face any problems during the festival.

Immersion sites to get extra attention

The administration has also focused on arrangements for Ganesh Visarjan. Large crowds are expected at immersion tanks and designated immersion points.

Officials have been directed to ensure adequate lighting, security and sanitation at these locations. Cleaning operations will also be carried out continuously to prevent inconvenience to visitors.

Authorities have also been asked to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, particularly in rural areas where Ganesh mandals and residents may face difficulties in case of disruptions.

Officials review festival readiness

Pawar said all departments and the police administration had made detailed preparations for Ganeshotsav. She called for close coordination throughout the festival.

Ganeshotsav has a special place in Pune’s cultural history. The public celebration was expanded by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak as a way to bring different sections of society together.

Pawar appealed to citizens to maintain the spirit of the festival and celebrate peacefully while following High Court regulations and traditional customs.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Dr Sheetal Teli-Ugale, Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi, District Collector Jitendra Dudi, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey and Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, among other officials.