Pune: Dagdusheth Ganpati’s Prem Mandir-Themed Decoration To Be Unveiled On Sept 14 | Anand Chaini

Pune: The Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust will unveil a replica of Vrindavan’s famous Prem Mandir as part of its Ganeshotsav celebrations on Monday, September 14. The idol installation will be held at 11.11 am, while the decorative lighting will be inaugurated at 7 pm by Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The idol’s installation will be performed by Shrihit Mohit Maral Goswamiji Maharaj, the 18th Tilkayat Adhikari of the Shri Radhavallabh Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

The Prem Mandir-themed decoration is being created on a large scale and will be around 120 feet long, 90 feet wide and 100 feet high. It will feature elements inspired by marble architecture, traditional North Indian temple designs and scenes from Krishna’s life, including Rasleela, Govardhan Leela and the swing festival.

A flower-decorated Mayur Rath procession carrying the Ganpati idol will leave the main temple at 8.30 am on Monday before the installation ceremony. Devotees will be allowed to enter the festival pavilion for darshan from noon.

As part of the celebrations, the trust will also organise several religious and public-service initiatives. Around 35,000 women are expected to participate in a collective Atharvashirsha recitation at 6 am on September 15 on the occasion of Rishipanchami.

The trust has also made extensive medical arrangements for devotees. Three free medical assistance centres will operate round the clock near City Post, the Ganpati temple and Manglya Mangal Karyalaya. A 10-bed ventilator/ICU facility will also be available near the temple. A team of 55 medical specialists will remain on duty throughout the festival.

Five ambulances operated through the public health department and four ambulances arranged by the trust will provide free services in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad during the festival.

The trust has also announced a ₹50 crore insurance cover for devotees within the limits of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations and cantonment areas. The cover includes compensation in cases of accidental death, partial disability and injuries, as well as incidents such as stampedes and attacks.

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Security arrangements have been strengthened with around 150 CCTV cameras monitoring the festival and surrounding areas. A team of 250 private security personnel, including men and women, will assist the police in maintaining security.

Four LED screens will also be installed at key locations to help devotees get a view of the idol. The trust will additionally provide round-the-clock online darshan through its digital platforms.

The festival will conclude with the traditional immersion procession of the Ganpati idol on Anant Chaturdashi on September 25.