Pune: Light Rain Expected During Ganpati Festivities From Sept 13-15, Says IMD | AI

Pune: After a relatively dry spell over the past few days, Pune is likely to see a return of rain during the initial days of the Ganpati festival. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain spells in the city from September 13 to 15.

The change in weather is expected just as Ganeshotsav celebrations begin across the city. The forecast has indicated the possibility of intermittent showers, which could bring some relief from the recent dry conditions but may also affect outdoor celebrations and traffic movement.

According to the latest weather outlook, Pune is expected to have generally cloudy conditions around September 13, with rain likely during the festival period.

The wider Maharashtra region is also likely to experience rain during the period. Weather experts have forecast light to moderate showers between September 12 and 15, with some areas expected to receive more rainfall.

With large numbers of devotees expected to take part in Ganpati celebrations, organisers and citizens may need to remain prepared for sudden showers, particularly during outdoor programmes and processions.