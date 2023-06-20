Pune: G-20 Education Working Group Delegates Immerse in Pune's Heritage Sites (WATCH)

Delegates of the G-20 4th Education Working Group, gathered in Pune for a meeting, embarked on a tour of the city's historic landmarks on Tuesday. The guests were warmly received at the iconic Shaniwar Wada with lively Dhol beats and Lezim performances. Local folk artists showcased their cultural talents, enthralling the visitors.

During their visit to Shaniwar Wada, Lal Mahal, and Nana Wada, the delegates displayed a keen interest in the rich history and heritage of these sites. They eagerly absorbed stories of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's childhood.

The final leg of the tour took the delegates to Nana Wada, where they were captivated by a display of finger sign language art, showcasing the names of the esteemed visitors. Traditional performances of Sambal, Halgi, and pottery-making on a wheel further enriched the experience. The iconic Nandi bull sculpture became a popular backdrop for photographs and selfies. The handicraft stalls at Shaniwar Wada caught the attention of female delegates with their array of artificial jewelry and ornaments.

Large number of students participate in tour

The event attracted a large number of students, NSS, and NCC cadets from various schools, who added to the vibrant atmosphere. The foreign delegates expressed their appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the people of Pune. Approximately 150 delegates from 50 countries participated in this heritage tour.

Guides Ajit Apte, Sandeep Godbole, and Supriya Shelar shared detailed information and insights about Pune's history and heritage, enhancing the delegates' understanding of the city's cultural legacy.

The success of the "Heritage Walk" was ensured by the presence of key officials, including Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Vikas Dhakne, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, and Municipal Corporation City Engineer Prashant Waghmare, who played instrumental roles in its execution.