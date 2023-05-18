Pune: From Javadekar to Sule, leaders welcome 'Jallikattu' verdict

Former Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and MP Supriya Sule, welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the validity of 'Jallikattu' and bullock cart races.

Javadekar expressed his support for the court's decision, emphasizing that the BJP government, during his tenure as Union Environment Minister, had recognized the importance of preserving cultural traditions.

Javadekar emphasized that 'Jallikattu' and similar events in Maharashtra and Karnataka are deeply rooted in the country's centuries-old culture and are closely associated with the farming community. He praised the court's decision to uphold Tamil Nadu's law allowing 'Jallikattu', stating that it is a verdict that should be welcomed.

Devendra Fadnavis hailed the verdict as a significant triumph for farmers and the state of Maharashtra. He emphasizes that this victory holds great importance for the people who have been closely following the issue.

Sule praised the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the validity of bullock cart racing and acknowledged its positive impact on the rural economy. Sule emphasized that the sport plays a crucial role in supporting the livelihoods of rural communities. Additionally, she highlighted the importance of preserving the local breed of cattle, known as khillar, which will be safeguarded as a result of this decision.