Pune: Four Mobiles Seized At Yerwada Jail | File pic

Four mobile handsets were recovered at Yerwada Jail just fifteen days after a previous raid involving the seizure of several mobile phones. This comes days after the prison administration implemented the Smart Card Mobile Scheme to prevent the secret use of mobile phones by prisoners.



Jail Officer Veeru Khalbute, aged 37, lodged a complaint at Yerwada Police Station regarding the discovery of four mobile sets hidden in the Madi Gate and inner wall of Yerwada Jail.



Yerwada Jail has a rear entrance located near the Jail Staff Colony. The Prison Press is situated in close proximity. On Tuesday, security guards were conducting patrols in the prison premises when they discovered four mobile phones concealed in a compartment within the high boundary wall near the printing house. Three of the mobile phones contained SIM cards. The administration has taken this matter seriously, and the police are currently conducting further investigations.