 Pune: Forest Department Plans Dedicated Leopard Rescue Centre In Shirur After Rise In Fatal Attacks
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Forest department Plans Dedicated Leopard Rescue Centre In Shirur After Rise In Fatal Attacks | Representative Pic

In the wake of increased incidents of leopard attacks causing fatalities and injuries in Shirur Taluka, a dedicated leopard rescue centre is being planned by the forest department. The proposed facility will be in addition to Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC) in Junnar, which was established in 2022, and aims to accommodate around 200 leopards. 

In a meeting held in Pune on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar discussed the dedicated facility proposal, and the meeting also highlighted increased human-leopard conflicts in Khed, Daund, Junnar, Shirur, and Ambegaon. 

The deputy conservator of forests of Junnar forest department, Prashant Khade, said, “A positive discussion was held on a dedicated leopard rescue centre during the meeting. We will initiate further procedures soon, as the Centre will require permissions from state and central authorities regarding the Centre.” 

According to a survey conducted in Junnar division, which includes Shirur as well, there is a presence of nearly six to seven leopards per hundred square kilometres, and repeated leopard attacks have been recorded. Since April, two people have died in leopard attacks in Shirur alone.

Habitat saturation causes the leopards to breach the forest limits and rely on easy prey like livestock, such as goats and cattle. To counter leopards invading human territories, the forest department installed AI-based alert systems, solar fences, along with awareness campaigns. But a lack of staff, scattered settlements, and uneven terrain make it difficult for quick-response teams to rescue leopards and avert attacks.  

Leopard Relocation to Vantara 

In August 2024, 10 leopards were shifted to Gujarat’s Vantara from Junnar’s Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre. Now, an additional 50 leopards from the same centre in Junnar will be transferred to Vantara.

Assistant conservator of forests, Junnar forest division, Smita Rajhans, said, “After the approval from the Central Zoo Authority and principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), Maharashtra forest department, the 50 leopards from Junnar facility will be shifted to Vantara.”

