Pune: FDA Seizes Adulterated Food Items Worth ₹24.07 Lakh | Sourced

Amid the festive period of Dussehra and Diwali, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched an intensive drive across the Pune region and district, seizing adulterated food items worth ₹24.07 lakh. The seized items included milk, cow ghee, adulterated butter, sweet khoya and vanaspati ghee.

During this festive season, FDA officers in Pune district inspected 48 food establishments and collected 55 food samples for analysis. They seized a total of ₹14.88 lakh worth of adulterated food items, including cow ghee, adulterated butter, sweet khoya, vanaspati and bhagar.

In the broader Pune region, 83 establishments were inspected, and 102 food samples were collected for testing. Suspecting adulteration, FDA officials conducted raids across several food establishments, seizing items worth ₹9.19 lakh. Further action will be taken upon receiving analysis reports from both districts.

The operation, executed by Pune Division’s Joint Commissioner (Food), Suresh Annapure, urged citizens to report any suspicions of adulteration in festive food items to the FDA’s toll-free helpline at 1800222365.