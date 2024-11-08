 Pune: FDA Seizes Adulterated Food Items Worth ₹24.07 Lakh
Pune: FDA Seizes Adulterated Food Items Worth ₹24.07 Lakh

During this festive season, FDA officers in Pune district inspected 48 food establishments and collected 55 food samples for analysis

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
Pune: FDA Seizes Adulterated Food Items Worth ₹24.07 Lakh

Amid the festive period of Dussehra and Diwali, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched an intensive drive across the Pune region and district, seizing adulterated food items worth ₹24.07 lakh. The seized items included milk, cow ghee, adulterated butter, sweet khoya and vanaspati ghee.

During this festive season, FDA officers in Pune district inspected 48 food establishments and collected 55 food samples for analysis. They seized a total of ₹14.88 lakh worth of adulterated food items, including cow ghee, adulterated butter, sweet khoya, vanaspati and bhagar.

