Pune: FDA Raids 41 Food Establishments, Seizes Suspected Adulterated Stock; Banned Tobacco Worth ₹1.42 Crore Seized, 9 Arrested | Sourced

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune division, conducted a special enforcement drive against food adulteration, misbranding and violations of food safety norms across the Pune division during the festive season, raiding 41 establishments between September 16 and 22.

According to the FDA, food products worth ₹23.89 lakh were seized from the establishments on suspicion of adulteration, defective or misleading labelling and misbranding. The action covered food businesses across Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

The drive was undertaken under the ‘Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign initiated by Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The department also separately conducted raids at seven locations against the sale and storage of prohibited food products, particularly banned gutkha, masala and scented tobacco.

Six food establishments face licence suspension

The FDA suspended the food licences of six establishments, including hotels, restaurants and other food businesses, after inspections found serious violations of food safety and hygiene requirements.

Among the establishments named by the FDA were Hotel New Nityanand and Ice Cream, Dimbhe Khurd, Ambegaon, Pune; Manas Family Restaurant, Sarur, Wai, Satara; RP Hospitalities (Rangla Punjab), Sutarwadi, Pashan, Pune; Manisha Dosa Center, Karvenagar, Pune; and Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt Ltd (BigBasket), Karve Road, Pune.

At these establishments, the FDA found violations of the provisions contained in Schedule 4 of the food safety regulations, along with major hygiene-related deficiencies. Officials reported large-scale unhygienic conditions at several premises, including the presence of conditions conducive to flies and cockroaches.

At some establishments, officials also found expired food products and food material that had been stored beyond permissible periods. The FDA stated that these violations posed a risk to public health and consequently suspended the food licences with immediate effect.

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Wide range of suspected adulterated food seized

The 41 raids resulted in the seizure of a wide variety of food products. In Solapur, FDA officials seized cow ghee (Gujarat Ghee), ladoos, raisins, malai, Mysore pak and other sweets from different establishments.

At SR Agencies in Akkalkot, 12 kg of cow ghee valued at ₹10,000 and 80 kg of ladoos valued at ₹16,000 were seized.

In Kolhapur, officials seized low-fat paneer, khoya and rabadi from dairy and sweet establishments. At Madhuri Dairy in Nagala Park, 22 kg of low-fat paneer valued at ₹19,600 was seized. From Amawa Milk & Milk Products in Shirol, a combined stock of khoya and rabadi weighing about 177 kg was seized.

In Sangli, the FDA seized products including boondi ladoo, chilli mixture/namkeen, Mysore pak, Indian sweets, milk-based sweets, turmeric powder, jaggery and other food products. At Rajasthan Sweets in Vakharmag, Sangli, around 34 kg of sweets, including boondi, Indian sweets and Mysore pak, valued at ₹90,230, was seized.

Several establishments in Pune district were also found with suspected substandard or mislabelled products. The seized material included glucose D, khoya/khawa, sweet halwa, cow ghee, soan papdi, pedha, besan ladoo, modak, kalakand, medium-fat paneer and other milk-based products.

Among the larger seizures were sweet halwa weighing about 261 kg and valued at ₹2.23 lakh from Sahara Dairy Products in Chimbli, Khed, while 225 kg of khoya/khawa and 130 kg of medium-fat paneer were seized from Om Trading Company in Bibwewadi. The latter stock was valued at around ₹2.86 lakh, according to the FDA.

The FDA also seized 38.944 kg of cow ghee from Mangal Naturocare Products in Bibwewadi, while ghee was seized from Shiv Dairy on BT Kawade Road and Agarwal Dairy in Hadapsar. At Laxmi Sweets in Pimpri, officials seized malai modak and kalakand with silver work.

Other seizures included turmeric powder from Shrikrushna Corporation in Miraj MIDC, 240 kg of khawa and kunda from Radhai Milk & Milk Products in Pandharpur, 460 kg of jaggery from Tirupati Traders in Kolhapur, and black raisins from Eco Fresh Cold Storage and Warehousing in Solapur.

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Action against banned tobacco products

In a separate operation, the FDA inspected seven establishments in the Pune division suspected of dealing in prohibited food products. Officials seized banned gutkha, masala and scented tobacco products worth ₹1,18,67,295.

The action resulted in nine FIRs being registered against those found responsible. The FDA also sealed three establishments and seized two vehicles valued at around ₹23 lakh allegedly connected with the prohibited products.

The action further resulted in the arrest of nine persons, according to the FDA.

FDA warns of stricter action during festive season

The FDA said the special drive was being conducted as demand for food products rises during the festive season. The department specifically warned against the use of substandard milk and milk products, khoya, mava, sweets and other food ingredients, and appealed to food businesses to maintain prescribed safety and hygiene standards.

DV Bhogawade, Joint Commissioner (Food), FDA, Pune Division, told The Free Press Journal, “With the festive season underway, the demand for food products such as khoya, mawa, sweets and other dairy-based products has increased. Consumers should remain vigilant about the quality of food products they purchase and report any complaints related to food adulteration or hygiene to the FDA. Strict action will be taken against establishments found violating food safety norms.”