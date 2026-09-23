Pune: Contractor Booked After Worker Dies From Injuries Sustained During BJ Medical College Water Tank Demolition | File Photo

Pune: A 45-year-old worker died during treatment after a portion of a dilapidated water tank collapsed on him while it was being demolished at the BJ Medical College hostel in Pune. Following his death, the Bund Garden police have registered a case against the contractor responsible for the demolition work, alleging negligence.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Shankar Shinde (45), a resident of Paniw in Yashwantnagar, Malshiras taluka of Solapur district. His brother, Vasant Shinde (35), approached the Bund Garden police and lodged a complaint in connection with the incident.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against contractor Mukesh Chavan, a resident of Malshiras. The incident took place at around 2.30 am on September 16 at the college hostel.

According to the police, the old water tank had become dilapidated and was considered unsafe due to the risk of collapse. Chavan had been assigned the work of demolishing the structure.

Shinde and other workers were carrying out the demolition when a section of the tank suddenly gave way. Shinde was trapped beneath the debris and suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Following the collapse, fire brigade personnel reached the spot and rescued Shinde from under the debris. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Despite undergoing treatment for several days, Shinde succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of September 21, police said.

Following his death, the police case against the contractor has taken on added significance, with investigators examining whether adequate safety precautions were followed during the demolition of the old structure.

Police Sub-Inspector Ganesh Chavan is investigating the case. The police are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the demolition and the alleged negligenc