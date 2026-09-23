Pune Metro Line 3: Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Route Opening Delayed Again As Election Model Code Comes Into Force | File Photo

Pune: Pune Metro Line 3 has been delayed yet again, with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections coming into force just as the project awaits an inauguration date. The metro corridor connecting Hinjawadi with Shivajinagar had already missed several launch deadlines.

The first 12-station section received provisional safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on July 23. However, passenger services have not started as the project is still awaiting its formal inauguration. The latest election restrictions are now expected to push the launch further. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled polling for October 23, with counting on October 27. The entire election process is to be completed by October 31.

Pune MLC polls put Metro launch on hold

The ECI announced elections to five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats on September 22. These include the Pune Division Graduates' and Pune Division Teachers' constituencies.

The other three seats are from the Aurangabad Division Graduates', Nagpur Division Graduates' and Amravati Division Teachers' constituencies. The MCC has come into force immediately in the constituencies covered by the elections.

For Pune, the code is particularly relevant as both the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies are going to polls. With the election process continuing through October, the inauguration of Metro Line 3 is now likely to be held only after the restrictions are lifted.

Metro had already received CMRS clearance

The latest delay comes more than two months after the metro received the safety approval needed to carry passengers. On July 23, the CMRS granted provisional authorisation for passenger operations on the first 12 stations. The approved stretch covers around 13 km from Maan to R K Laxman Museum at Balewadi.

Before the safety clearance, the lack of CMRS approval was one of the main reasons for the delay. Even after the clearance was received, the project could not be opened because the formal inauguration date had not been finalised.

PMRDA had approached the state government for the inauguration. Preparations were also being kept ready for a launch by either Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More recently, PMRDA was awaiting an inauguration date from the Prime Minister's Office. PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari said the authority had not yet received the inauguration date. He also said the authority would seek guidance from the district administration on whether the launch could be held while the MCC was in force.

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Five more stations may be added to initial service

The delay is also being used by PMRDA to prepare for the opening of five additional stations. The authority has been seeking the final safety clearance for the next five stations. These include stations around NCL, Sakalnagar, SPPU Junction, the Agricultural College flyover and District Court.

If the required clearance is received, PMRDA plans to operate 17 stations from the beginning instead of the original 12-station plan. The final approval for these additional stations was still awaited in the latest update.

This means the 23-km Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar corridor should not be described as fully ready for passenger operations. The currently cleared section is the roughly 13-km Maan to R K Laxman Museum stretch. The remaining section towards Shivajinagar is part of the subsequent phase.

Line 3 expected to ease Hinjewadi traffic

Metro Line 3 is being developed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The complete corridor is around 23 km long and is planned to connect the Hinjawadi IT hub with central Pune. The project is expected to provide an alternative to road travel for thousands of employees commuting between Hinjewadi and Pune every day.

The line will also connect with Pune's existing metro network, including the PCMC-Swargate and Vanaz-Ramwadi corridors. For commuters, however, the wait continues despite the first section having already received the necessary safety clearance.

The latest election-related delay means passenger services on the cleared section are now unlikely to begin before the Maharashtra Legislative Council election process is completed.