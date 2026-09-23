Mumbai Police Book Pune Man For Flying Drone During Dadar Ganpati Immersion Despite Citywide Ban | AI

The Mumbai police have registered a case against a 29-year-old Pune-based man for allegedly flying a drone without permission during the Siddhivinayak Temple Ganpati immersion procession in Dadar, despite a temporary ban on the operation of drones and other aerial devices in the city.

Police Spot Drone During Dadar Immersion Procession

According to the FIR, police constable Anand Ramchandra Mali, 34, attached to the Anti-Terrorism Cell of Dadar police station, was patrolling the area under the supervision of Police Sub-Inspector Dnyaneshwar Waghmare on September 20. During the immersion procession near S.K. Bole Road in Dadar West, the police allegedly spotted a man operating a grey-coloured drone.

Waghmare reportedly instructed the man to immediately bring the drone down. During questioning, he identified himself as Sarvesh Gopal Sarda, a private-sector employee residing in Andheri East and originally from Akurdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune.

Operator Identified As Pune Resident Working In Private Sector

The police informed Sarda that an order issued on September 8 by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), on behalf of the Mumbai Police Commissioner, had prohibited the flying of drones, paragliders, remote-controlled aircraft, microlights, aircraft, hang gliders and air balloons within the Mumbai Police Commissionerate limits from September 13 to October 12, citing law-and-order and security concerns.

According to the FIR, Sarda admitted that he did not have permission to operate the drone and also did not possess the required technical certification for its use.

The Dadar police registered a case under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and seized a grey DJI drone and remote control, collectively valued at approximately Rs1.56 lakh. A police officer said the equipment would be returned to its owner after completion of the legal procedure.

Third Drone-Related Case in Recent Months

The latest case is the third such action reported by Mumbai police in recent months.

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On July 31, Dadar police registered a case against Sameer Rupkumar Barot, 26, for allegedly flying a drone without permission near Worli Fort between 7.20 pm and 7.55 pm while filming the Worli Koliwada area. Police seized a grey DJI drone and remote control valued at around Rs1.56 lakh.

Similarly, Kalachowki police registered a case on August 29 against Pradip Mangalaprasad Yadav, 32, a photographer from Kandivali West, for allegedly flying a drone without permission near Dattaram Lad Marg, Kalachowki. Police seized a DJI Mini 5 Pro drone and remote control valued at approximately Rs1 lakh.

According to the police, Yadav said during questioning that he had flown the drone to film the Chintamani arrival ceremony without obtaining the required permission.

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