Maharashtra Drought Relief Likely After Diwali As Crop Damage Surveys Underway In Rainfall-Deficit Areas | AI

Farmers affected by drought-like conditions in parts of Maharashtra may have to wait until after Diwali to receive financial assistance, as the state government is expected to complete crop damage assessments before determining the relief package.

Marathwada, Vidarbha Areas Face Rainfall Deficit

Several parts of Maharashtra have experienced prolonged dry spells during the monsoon, affecting kharif crops. Marathwada, parts of Vidarbha and drought-prone areas of middle districts of Maharashtra are among the regions facing rainfall deficits. Soybean, cotton, tur, moong and urad crops have been particularly affected in areas where rainfall breaks occurred during critical stages of crop growth.

A minister explained that the process of providing financial assistance would take time as crop damage assessments, or panchnamas, have to be conducted across the affected areas. Officials from the Agriculture, Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation departments, along with village-level functionaries like gram sevak, will undertake the assessments.

Relief Amount To Be Decided After Kharif Season Ends

According to government procedure, the kharif season ends on October 31, after which the extent of crop losses can be assessed more accurately. The concerned departments will then hold meetings to determine the quantum of relief, following which assistance will be released in phases. The state government is also expected to seek financial assistance from the Centre.

As a result, actual financial assistance may reach affected farmers only after the Diwali festival.

Meanwhile, farmers and the government are closely watching the retreating monsoon. Rainfall in late September and early October will be crucial for rabi sowing, particularly for crops such as jowar, gram and wheat. It will also influence water storage in dams, reservoirs and smaller irrigation projects.

Adequate retreating rainfall could improve water availability for the rabi season and help ease the risk of summer water shortages. However, continued rainfall deficiency could worsen water scarcity in drought-like areas.

The state government has directed the Revenue, Agriculture and Water Resources departments to continuously monitor rainfall, crop conditions and water storage, while preparing measures related to drinking water, fodder and other essential assistance based on local conditions.

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