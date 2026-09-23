Bhiwandi Fraud Cases: Retired Man Loses ₹43,571 In ATM Swap Scam, Woman Duped Of ₹64,000 Gold | AI

Bhiwandi: Two separate fraud cases have been reported in Bhiwandi, with a retired man allegedly losing ₹43,571 after his ATM card was swapped at a cash machine and a 59-year-old woman being allegedly duped of gold ornaments worth around ₹64,000 after two men approached her with claims of an impending religious crisis.

Retired Man Allegedly Cheated Through ATM Card Swap

In the first incident Prakash Patil a resident of Ovali village had gone to an ATM in Hanuman Nagar, Tadali, on the evening of September 20 to withdraw cash. According to his complaint, an unidentified man approached him on the pretext of helping him use the ATM and distracted him while allegedly swapping his Punjab National Bank ATM card with another card.

The accused subsequently allegedly used Patil’s card to withdraw ₹43,571 from his bank account. Following his complaint, Bhiwandi City police registered a case against an unidentified person and launched an investigation.

Woman Allegedly Duped Of Gold In Religious Ruse

In the second incident, the 59-year-old woman a resident of Temghar Pada, was stopped by two unidentified men on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road. The accused allegedly engaged her in a conversation by claiming that she was facing a religious or divine crisis.

According to the complaint the men then asked her to remove her gold ornaments and allegedly pretended to place them inside a handkerchief as part of their ruse. They subsequently fled with her gold mangalsutra and earrings, valued at approximately ₹64,000.

Shantinagar police have registered a case against the two unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

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