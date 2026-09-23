'BJP Will Not Protect Anyone Facing Criminal Allegations,' Says Chitra Wagh On Narendra Pawar Case |

Bhiwandi: BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president Chitra Wagh on Tuesday said the party would not extend protection to anyone facing allegations of criminal conduct and that the law should take its course in the case involving former MLA Narendra Pawar.

Wagh Calls For Impartial Police Investigation

Wagh said the police should conduct a fair and impartial investigation and establish the facts before any conclusions are drawn. She added that no one should receive preferential treatment in the matter.

Wagh was speaking media during her visit to the Ekta Ke Raja Ganeshotsav organised by the Dhamankar Naka Mitra Mandal in Bhiwandi.

Referring to Pawar Wagh said he had worked with the party and that the developments surrounding the case had come as a shock to her as well. She said that, according to Pawar's wife, the woman concerned had visited their residence for Ganesh darshan on the first day of the festival.

Wagh said the circumstances and facts of the matter would become clear only after the police complete their investigation. She said she expected the police to conduct the probe impartially and added that if an offence is established, the BJP would not stand by the person concerned.

Pawar is a former MLA from Kalyan West and continues to hold a position in the BJP's organisational structure; the party's 2026 state executive list identifies him as president of its Bhatke Vimukta Morcha.

Women, students felicitated

During the event, the Dhamankar Naka Mitra Mandal distributed sewing machines symbolically to five women in need. Women’s bhajan groups that performed during the Ganesh festival were also felicitated.

Students who secured prizes in an essay competition were honoured by Wagh during the programme.

Mandal president Santosh Shetty, Shashilata Shetty, BJP state secretary Sunita Tawre, city Mahila Morcha president Kalpana Sharma, Prabhag Samiti chairperson Ranjita Konda, Mamta Parmani and Sugandha Tawre were among those present.

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