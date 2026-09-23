Viral Video Shows Open-Air Funeral In Rain Near Titwala As Vasundari Villagers Demand Cremation Facility |

Kalyan: A funeral being conducted in the open amid heavy rain in Vasundari village near Titwala has highlighted the lack of basic cremation facilities in the area. A video of the incident, showing youngsters holding a tarpaulin over the funeral pyre to protect it from the rain, has gone viral on social media.

Villagers Struggle Without Covered Cremation Facility

According to local residents, the village has been seeking a properly developed cremation ground and basic facilities for several years. However, with no permanent arrangement in place, residents continue to face difficulties while performing the last rites of their relatives.

The situation becomes particularly difficult during the monsoon, when rain makes it challenging to keep the funeral pyre burning. In the video, several young residents can be seen holding a large tarpaulin over the pyre as the last rites were being performed.

Residents Demand Permanent Shelter At Cremation Site

Residents said the absence of a covered cremation facility causes inconvenience not only to the bereaved family but also to those attending the funeral. They have urged the authorities to address the issue on priority and provide a permanent shelter at the cremation site.

A local resident, Vishal, alleged that villagers have repeatedly approached the authorities over the issue for several years, but a permanent solution has yet to be provided.

The video was shared by local youngsters to draw the administration's attention to the condition of the cremation site and the difficulties faced by villagers during the monsoon.

Residents have now demanded that a properly developed cremation ground be provided in Vasundari, along with a permanent roof and other essential facilities, so that families are not forced to conduct funerals in the open, particularly during the rainy season.

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