12-Plus Notices By RPF To PMC Every Year, Yet Encroachments Return Near Pune Railway Station | Representative image

Pune: More than 12 notices are issued to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) encroachment department every year over unauthorised stalls and encroachments around Pune railway station, yet the problem continues unabated. Despite repeated removal drives by the PMC and Railway Protection Force (RPF), vendors often return to the same spots, while haphazard parking by cabs and auto-rickshaws further adds to traffic chaos and makes it difficult for passengers to reach the station on time.

Traffic movement around Pune railway station continues to remain a challenge, with unauthorised stalls occupying footpaths and cabs and auto-rickshaws parked haphazardly on roadsides, causing congestion and inconvenience to passengers.

According to railway administration officials, railway authorities have been regularly informing the PMC’s encroachment department about the problem. More than 12 notices are reportedly issued every year to the civic body regarding encroachments around the station area.

The RPF also conducts drives, either once or more than once a month, against unauthorised vendors and other encroachments. However, since action against roadside stalls and encroachments falls under the PMC’s jurisdiction, railway security personnel are limited in their ability to permanently address the issue.

Following removal drives, vendors often return and set up stalls on the footpaths, leaving pedestrians with little space to walk. The situation becomes particularly difficult during peak hours when passengers, pedestrians, buses, autos and private vehicles compete for limited road space.

Additionally, haphazard parking by cab and auto-rickshaw drivers further worsens the situation. Some drivers allegedly leave their vehicles parked at unsuitable locations while going elsewhere, blocking portions of the road. Others are accused of stopping or parking vehicles improperly while waiting for passengers, adding to the congestion.

Passenger Prasad More said, “Reaching the railway station has become stressful, especially when we are carrying luggage or travelling with elderly family members. The footpaths are occupied and vehicles are parked wherever drivers find space. Sometimes we have to walk on the road to reach the station.”

Another passenger, Rishabh Mane, said the recurring encroachments and traffic congestion could result in travellers reaching the station late.

“When there is heavy traffic near the station, even a few minutes’ delay can create a problem for passengers trying to catch a train. The authorities should ensure that the roads and footpaths remain clear throughout the day,” he said.

The repeated return of vendors after enforcement drives has also raised questions over whether the existing action is merely temporary or whether vendors are being allowed to return after each drive. This could happen because of monetary settlements between the administration and habitual offenders.

Hemant Behera, Pune Relations Officer of Pune Division, told The Free Press Journal that the RPF was taking continuous action against such encroachers within railway premises.

“The department also sends notices regarding the issue to the encroachment department of PMC every month. A meeting has also been conducted regarding the matter for regular action,” Behera said.