Pune: PMC Shuts 10 PGs In Viman Nagar During Fourth Day Of Fire-Safety Drive | AI

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday shut down 10 paying guest (PG) accommodations in Viman Nagar for allegedly violating fire-safety and other civic norms, as the civic body continued its inspection drive against PGs, hostels, coaching classes and study centres across the city.

The action was carried out on the fourth consecutive day of the fire-safety inspection drive initiated following directions from PMC Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram. All 10 establishments inspected in Viman Nagar were closed after officials found violations.

According to PMC officials, several PGs, hostels, and study centres have also begun removing their names and signboards amid ongoing inspections. Officials said the removal of signboards had created an additional challenge for the civic administration, as visible identification helps teams locate and inspect such establishments

PMC Fire Brigade Chief Ganesh Sonune said, "Establishments would still be traced even after removing their signboards and action would be taken as per rules."

During the inspections, civic officials found several establishments operating without required permissions and documents related to building construction, drainage, water supply, tree department, structural safety, property tax and fire department no-objection certificates (NOCs).

Officials also found that some coaching classes lacked basic fire-safety arrangements, including two exit doors, emergency escape routes, firefighting equipment, staircases, passages and permanent or temporary fire-safety systems.

The civic authorities issued notices to the establishments under provisions of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, and Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949.

The establishments have been directed to submit the required authorised documents and complete necessary compliance with the Fire Department and Building Department within seven days.

On Sunday, 13 PGs and seven scrap-material shops and godowns in Wadgaon Budruk, Narhe and Dhayari were found operating without mandatory permissions and safety measures, following which authorities issued notices and shut them down.

On Saturday, the department inspected 36 establishments, including 21 PGs and hostels, 13 coaching classes, a study centre and a fitness gym in Shivajinagar, Navi Peth and Lohegaon. Notices were issued to establishments found violating fire-safety norms or operating without mandatory permissions, including requirements related to BDP zones, road width, firefighting systems, authorised electricity supply, drainage and property tax.

On Friday, 11 PG hostels in Lohegaon and Nimbalkar Nagar were sealed for failing to meet mandatory fire-safety requirements and other regulatory norms. Officials found several multi-storey buildings housing students without adequate firefighting systems and essential documents, including building permissions, drainage and water clearances, structural audit reports, tax records and fire NOCs.