Pune: Pregnant Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband During Land Purchase Quarrel, Husband Attempts Suicide | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 31-year-old man allegedly stabbed his three-month pregnant wife to death during a quarrel over the purchase of agricultural land in their native village in Pune’s Dehu Gaon on Sunday morning. After allegedly killing his wife, the man stabbed himself and jumped from the second-floor gallery of the building, police said. He suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Shubhangi Akash Baraskar, 28. Her husband, Akash Ramdas Baraskar, 31, is the suspect in the case. The incident took place between 4.30 am and 5.30 am on Sep 20 at a rented room in Dehu Gaon.

Wife opposed purchase of farmland

According to the complaint, Shubhangi had opposed Akash’s decision to buy agricultural land in their native village. The purchase also involved a financial burden, which became a source of repeated arguments between the couple.

Police said Akash allegedly held a grudge against his wife over her opposition. He would frequently quarrel with her over the issue and other matters. The complaint states that Akash continued to fight with Shubhangi despite knowing that she was three months pregnant.

A serious argument broke out between the couple early Sunday morning. During the quarrel, Akash allegedly attacked Shubhangi with a sharp weapon and stabbed her in the neck. She died in the attack.

Husband attempts suicide

After the alleged murder, Akash stabbed himself in an apparent suicide attempt, police said. He then allegedly jumped from the gallery of the second floor of the building. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The Dehu Road police have registered a case against Akash under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder. The case was registered after Satish Maruti Kait, 56, Shubhangi’s father, approached the Dehu Road police and lodged a complaint.

Shubhangi was originally from the family of Satish Kait in Sangli, while Akash is originally from Jamkhed Tehsil of Ahilyanagar district. The couple was living in a rented room in Dehu Gaon. The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the murder and the subsequent suicide attempt.

The investigation will also establish the sequence of events during the early-morning quarrel and gather further evidence regarding the alleged land purchase dispute.

Senior Police Inspector Vikram Bansode is overseeing the investigation.