Pune: Hadapsar-Muzaffarpur Special Train Gets 20 Extra Trips; New Tracks Planned Towards Solapur |

Pune: Railway connectivity from Pune to North India and Solapur is set to expand, with Central Railway extending the Hadapsar-Muzaffarpur special train by 20 additional trips and work progressing on the proposed third and fourth railway lines between Pune, Solapur and Wadi.

The weekly Hadapsar-Muzaffarpur special train (05590), which was earlier scheduled to run until July 16, 2026, has now been extended from September 24 to November 26. It will make 10 additional trips during this period and operate every Thursday.

Similarly, the Muzaffarpur-Hadapsar special train (05589), which was earlier notified until July 14, will now operate from September 22 to November 24, with 10 additional trips every Tuesday.

The extended services are expected to provide additional capacity for passengers travelling to and from North India, particularly during periods of increased demand.

The composition of the trains has also been revised. Each train will have 22 coaches, including one First AC-cum-2 Tier coach, eight AC 3-Tier coaches, one AC 3-Tier Economy coach, eight Sleeper Class coaches, two General Second Class coaches and two other coaches.

Two Additional Tracks From Pune To Solapur

Senior officials told The Free Press Journal that land acquisition has begun for the proposed third and fourth railway lines between Manjari station and Wadi. Around 92 acres of land in Pune and 530 acres in Solapur are being acquired for the project.

The project, estimated to cost around ₹16,000 crore, aims to increase the maximum speed of trains on the route to 160 kmph. The current proposal envisages operating 32 passenger trains and more than 40 freight trains on the additional tracks.

Read Also Nashik: MVP Samaj To Implement 7th Pay Commission From Jan 2027 For Eligible Employees

The Pune-Solapur-Wadi section currently handles more than 100 passenger trains daily, while around 60 freight trains operate between Solapur and Wadi. Heavy coal transportation to the NTPC projects at Hotgi and Kudgi has also increased freight movement on the route, affecting passenger train movement.

Under the National Rail Plan, additional railway lines are being planned on important routes to meet the expected increase in passenger and freight traffic.

The new lines will run alongside the existing up line from Manjari towards Pune-Daund-Kurduwadi. Near Solapur, the proposed lines will bypass the city and connect near Tilati station.

The estimated construction cost is around ₹39.40 crore per kilometre, while the cost per track kilometre is estimated at ₹16.76 crore. Excluding land acquisition, the cost is expected to be around ₹12.87 crore per track kilometre.