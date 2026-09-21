Nashik: MVP Samaj To Implement 7th Pay Commission From Jan 2027 For Eligible Employees |

Nashik: In a significant decision aimed at safeguarding the interests of its employees, the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP Samaj) has announced that the Seventh Pay Commission will be implemented from January 1, 2027, for employees who have completed more than 10 years of service. The announcement was made by MVP Samaj General Secretary Adv Nitin Thackeray at the institution's 112th Annual General Meeting. He also assured that appropriate salary increments would be extended to the remaining employees.

The 112th Annual General Meeting of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj was held on Sunday. The meeting unanimously approved a record budget of ₹1,229.30 crore for the financial year 2026-27. MVP Samaj President Dr Sunil Dikhle presided over the meeting. The proceedings began with the lighting of the traditional lamp and a floral tribute. Dr Dikhle welcomed members, while Adv Nitin Thackeray delivered the introductory address.

All Agenda Items Approved Unanimously

Members unanimously approved the minutes of the previous Annual General Meeting, the annual report for 2025-26, consolidated income-expenditure statements and balance sheets of the central office and various branches, and the consolidated budget for 2026-27.

The appointment of auditors for the financial year, consideration of administrative difficulties, financial matters related to the institution's development and the future direction of the organisation were also approved unanimously.

However, Agenda Item No. 8, concerning the proposed transfer of 8,000 sq metres of land from Survey No. 690 'A' and 'B', owned by the institution and reserved for a fire brigade station, to the Nashik Municipal Corporation, was kept pending. President Dr Sunil Dikhle said a decision would be taken after obtaining legal advice and expert opinion.

Vice-President Vishwasrao More, Vice-Chairman Devaram Mogal, Secretary Dilip Dalvi, Directors Dr Prasad Sonawane, Adv Sandeep Gulve, Adv Laxman Landge, Adv Rameshchandra Bachhav, Ramesh Pingle and Adv Sayajirao Gaikwad read out various agenda items. Education Officer D D Jadhav read the minutes of the previous meeting.

A large number of members, well-wishers and education officers from across Nashik district attended the meeting. Directors Shivaji Gadakh, Ravindra Deore, Krishnaji Bhagat, Pravin Jadhav, Nandkumar Bankar, Vijay Pagar, Amit Borse, women members Shobha Boraste and Shalan Sonawane, employee members Prof C D Shinde and Jagannath Nimbalkar, former General Secretary Nilima Pawar, former President Tushar Shewale, former MLA Nanasaheb Boraste, retired Inspector General of Police Pratap Dighavkar and several other former office-bearers and prominent members were present.

"A Peaceful And Cordial AGM"

Commenting on the proceedings, General Secretary Adv Nitin Thackeray said the Annual General Meeting, reflecting the 112-year-old legacy of the institution, was conducted in a peaceful and cordial atmosphere. He thanked President Dr Sunil Dikhle for giving members an opportunity to express their views and also thanked present and former office-bearers, members, employees and well-wishers for their cooperation.

"Withdrawal Of University Proposal Is Victory Of Members": Pawar

Meanwhile, former General Secretary Nilima Pawar claimed at a press conference after the meeting that the decision to withdraw the proposal for an MVP private university was a major victory for members who had opposed it.

Pawar raised several issues concerning the functioning of the institution, including alleged administrative irregularities, declining discipline and quality, problems faced by unaided teachers, reduction of 78 teaching positions due to lack of planning in faculty recruitment, non-inclusion of a condolence photograph of late Ajit Pawar in the annual report, the issue concerning two acres of land at Udaji Boarding, financial matters, alleged irregularities at the medical college, concerns regarding jobs provided through the placement cell, the Chief Minister's skill and training scheme, loan repayment-related issues and alleged pressure on employees.

President Dr Sunil Dikhle, former Vice-Chairman Panditrao Pingle, Pranavdada Pawar, former director Dilip More, Bhausaheb Khatale, Hemant Waje, Nana Mahale, former MLA Uttambaba Bhalerao, Prahlad Gadakh and Deepak Kaka Boraste were among those present.