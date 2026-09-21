Nashik: Psychiatrist Dr Swati Chavan Arrested In Manisha Jejurkar Death Case; Husband Already In Custody | AI Representative

Nashik: The Manisha Jejurkar death case has taken a fresh turn with the arrest of psychiatrist Dr Swati Chavan, associated with Nashik Civil Hospital, according to reports published on Thursday. The development comes after the earlier arrest of Dr Nilesh Jejurkar, husband of deceased Dr Manisha Jejurkar, in connection with the case.

Dr Manisha Jejurkar, a 40-year-old Ayurveda practitioner, died at her residence in the Gangapur Road area of Nashik on March 6, 2026. The initial investigation treated the death as a suspected suicide. Subsequently, a complaint filed by her sister Rohini Thorat raised allegations against Dr Nilesh Jejurkar and sought an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Manisha's death.

The complaint also reportedly referred to Dr Swati Chavan and alleged that she was in close contact with Dr Nilesh Jejurkar. Police had earlier questioned Dr Chavan and summoned her again for questioning. Earlier reports stated that she did not appear for the scheduled questioning. Police were verifying the allegations and other evidence connected with the case.

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Dr Nilesh Jejurkar was arrested by the Nashik City Crime Branch on September 18 after his anticipatory bail applications were rejected at different judicial levels. A Nashik court subsequently remanded him to police custody until September 22. Investigators are examining mobile phone records, messages, digital evidence and events preceding Manisha's death as part of the investigation.

The arrest of Dr Swati Chavan is a development in the investigation, which is examining the roles and alleged interactions of people named in the complaint. The charges and evidence against Dr Chavan will be determined through the investigation and court proceedings.