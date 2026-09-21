Pune: ₹2.56 Crore Compensation Proposed Against 4 Industrial Units Over Pavana River Pollution | Varad Bhatkhande

Pune: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has proposed environmental damage compensation (EDC) of more than ₹2.56 crore against four industrial units for allegedly discharging untreated effluent into the Pavana River.

The compensation calculations have been submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in an ongoing case concerning pollution in the river. The case was initiated by Pune-based activist Krunnal Gharre. One of the four units faces the highest proposed compensation of ₹1.71 crore. The proposed EDC for the other three units is ₹62 lakh, ₹20 lakh and ₹3 lakh, respectively.

Two units allegedly continued violations

The MPCB calculated the compensation after the NGT directed authorities on Apr 6, 2026, to determine the period during which the four units allegedly discharged untreated effluent into the river.

A senior MPCB official said the alleged violations relate to the period between 2024 and 2026.

The official also said inspections conducted in July found that two of the four units were still operating in violation of pollution-control requirements, despite notices issued to them earlier.

The MPCB has now started calculating additional environmental compensation against the two units. The fresh calculations will also be submitted before the NGT, the official said.

The tribunal has directed that all four industrial units be made parties to the proceedings. It has also made it clear that compensation can be imposed only after the companies are given an opportunity to present their submissions.

Pavana pollution under NGT scrutiny

The case covers wider concerns over pollution in the Pavana River and the steps being taken by government and civic agencies to control it.

The petition names several authorities, including the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), MPCB and Zilla Parishad.

The Pavana is a major water source for Pimpri-Chinchwad and supplies drinking water to the city. The river was also included among India's polluted river stretches in 2024 and classified as a Priority I polluted stretch by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The NGT proceedings have also highlighted inadequate sewage and waste-management infrastructure in villages located along the river.

Several villages reportedly lack adequate arrangements for waste management and sewage treatment. The proceedings have also raised concerns over the absence of systems such as kitchen gardens, soak pits and leach pits in some villages.

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Pavana rejuvenation plan faces funding issue

PCMC has proposed a river rejuvenation plan for the Pavana. However, funding has emerged as a major hurdle.

The state government has informed the NGT that funds are currently not available for the project. It has also stated that the proposed work cannot be taken up under the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP).

This leaves PCMC responsible for arranging the funds required to implement the proposed rejuvenation work.

Work underway in 20 villages

Meanwhile, the Zilla Parishad has submitted an update on sanitation-related work being carried out in 20 villages along the Pavana River.

According to its submission before the NGT, work involving kitchen gardens and soak-pit or leach-pit systems has been completed in 11 villages.

Work in another three villages is expected to be completed within four weeks.

However, work has been delayed in three villages due to hard-rock conditions and land-related issues. The remaining three villages are expected to be covered by the PMRDA.

The NGT is continuing to monitor the measures being taken by various agencies to address pollution in the Pavana River, including industrial effluent discharge and gaps in sewage and waste management.