Looking For Holistic Wellness? Explore Ayurveda And Naturopathy At Atmabodh Wellness Centre In Pune

When it comes to getting holistic, positive treatments for lasting health problems, Patanjali Wellness Centres are high on this list. Their Atmabodh Wellness Centre in Pune, Maharashtra, is a premium centre offering ayurvedic treatments. Know what it offers so that you can get the right treatment to treat your illness or maintain your health.

About Atmabodh

Atmabodh Wellness Centre was established in 2021 with the concept of creating a reserve to escape chaos and connect with oneself through the time-tested sciences of ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy. It refreshes the body, mind and soul, invigorates through therapies, yogic practices, and sattvic meals, and guides seekers towards the highest well-being. Get treated for diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, obesity, arthritis, PCOS, and PCOD.

Treatment Covered

The health troubles treated include musculoskeletal, sleep and stress, respiratory, hair care, lifestyle reset, heat and eye, women’s health, digestion, metabolism, cardiometabolic lifestyle care and neurological. All are tailored, integrative, and as per your medical needs.

Yoga Therapy: It combines classical yoga information with modern healing insights. The therapy has a whole-person approach, is safe and gradual, and is practical.

Ayurveda: Find a complete ayurvedic health system to help the body. Get physician-led assessment, structured programmes, and quality and safe maintenance.

Naturopathy: This drug-sparing and lifestyle-centred care helps the body’s innate healing, which is gentle, practical, and doctor-led.

Panchakarma: This carefully sequenced programme removes accrued toxins, calms Vata doshas, and retunes digestion. It is for your well-being and lifestyle change.

Shatkarma: This family of six-times tested yogic systems eliminates excess mucus, calms the digestive system and mind, and prepares you for deeper practices.

Others Offered: The other treatments found here include a Sattvic diet, acupressure, acupuncture, physiotherapy, ozone therapy, and shringi.

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Packages and Training Offered

Read the wellness offerings for each package on the website for a better understanding.

1-Day Rejuvenation Package: This overnight package includes a premium stay, sattvic meals, doctor consultation, 2 yoga sessions, meditation, and guided wellness practices. Choose between a single occupancy package (one person) costing Rs. 5,999 per person and double occupancy (two people) for Rs. 9,999.

7-Day Healing Package: This immersive and tailored week-long package restores your system and treats old health issues from their roots. The clinical team designs a daily plan from 100+ therapies as per your body’s needs and lifestyle. Get detailed intake and assessment, daily therapeutic schedules and meals, clinical oversight, and evening wind-downs. For your stay, you can opt for a premium room, a suite room, a premium suite room and a deluxe room.

11-Day Advanced Healing Package: It is for longer, deeper and lasting change and includes a rigorous programme to target the root causes of stubborn weight, fatigue, and long-running health worries. The clinical team develops and refines a tailored plan combining ayurveda, naturopathy, physiotherapy, mind-body therapies, a daily therapeutic schedule, metabolic activation and movement, coaching, habit design, etc. Choose between a premium room, suite room, premium suite room, or deluxe room.

Corporate Wellness: Corporates can approach the centre for onsite health camps, residential retreats, talks and webinars.

Courses: This intensive 45-day professional training is for ayurveda, panchakarma and naturopathy therapists. It is perfect for students entering the wellness and healthcare industry, yoga and spa trainers, homemakers and enthusiasts of natural healing, and healthcare assistants, physiotherapists, and holistic coaches. Get 540+ training hours and 48+ therapies. The fees are Rs. 20,000. Get training plus certification.

Atmabodh Wellness Centre, established in Pune, Maharashtra, by Patanjali Wellness, is your best option for comprehensive Ayurvedic treatments for healthy living.

Visit the website for information – https://atmabodhwellness.com/