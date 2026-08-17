Ayurvedic Home Remedies With Garlic For Wellness And Healing

Garlic is an essential in Indian cuisine and adds a distinct flavour. And it is its benefits which make it an important part of food. Ayurveda too values garlic for varied reasons. Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, speaks about its health value along with home garlic remedies. Also, discover related Patanjali products.

Ayurvedic Benefits of Garlic

Belonging to the onion family, garlic is a vegetable well-known for its unique flavour and is mostly used in savoury dishes, chutneys, sauces, and pickles. China is its leading producer. India and Bangladesh come second and third, respectively.

Ayurveda holds garlic in high esteem for its hot potency and Rasayana, or rejuvenation, goodness. Acharya Balkrishnaji calls garlic nutritious, pacifies Vata, reduces inflammation, and strengthens the body’s nervous system. It provides relief to the joints and muscles.

Garlic is great for the heart, as it controls the cholesterol levels and blood pressure. It kindles digestion and lowers related issues such as bloating and gas. It has antiviral and antimicrobial benefits for immunity and fights respiratory troubles like chest congestion.

3 Ayurvedic Garlic Home Remedies

Raw Garlic: Acharya Balkrishnaji mentions, “If you take a few large cloves of garlic, peel and soak them in water overnight, and consume them on an empty stomach in the morning, it helps with cholesterol, heart conditions, and joint issues. Those consuming garlic regularly often develop a body odour; if you soak the garlic and discard the water before eating it, this problem is avoided.”

Garlic Oil: Another key benefit, according to Acharya Balkrishnaji, is its potent Vata-pacifying property. “If you crush 50 grams of garlic and cook it thoroughly in 100–200 grams of oil (sesame, olive, or mustard oil) until the garlic turns black, then strain and store the oil, it serves as an amazing remedy for bodily swelling and pain. This same oil can be used for earaches. Garlic is also effective in areas where there is a lack of oxygen.”

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Garlic and Honey: This combination is known to treat sore throat and cough while providing immunity. In a small clear glass containing a few peeled and slightly bruised garlic cloves, add honey till they are slightly submerged in it. Keep it closed for three to four weeks. In between, keep opening the lid to let out the gas. Once the honey goes thin and the bubbles lessen, have a teaspoon daily for a cold and cough or half a teaspoon daily for overall health.

Patanjali has many ayurvedic garlic products for various uses. Patanjali Garlic Pickle (200 Gms, 500 Gms, and 1 Kg) is a tasty and fragrant pickle made from the best garlic and has the right balance of tanginess and spiciness.

Or try the Patanjali Tomato Ketchup with Onion & Garlic (90 Gms, 450 Gms, and 950 Gms) made from the finest tomatoes, garlic, and onions. This ketchup with the right spicy zing can be the perfect accompaniment to many dishes.

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Get Patanjali Cholesterol Care Liquid (500 Ml), which contains ginger along with other Ayurvedic ingredients such as cinnamon, ginger, arjun, honey, apple cider vinegar, amla, ginkgo biloba, and green tea. It boosts healthy cholesterol, heart health and metabolism.

Divya Peedanil Taila (100 Ml) is an Ayurvedic oil with Ayurvedic ingredients such as garlic, turmeric, chitrak, bhringraj, jatamansi, manjistha, nirgundi, and dhatura. This oil lowers joint ache, soreness, and stiffness.

The benefits of garlic are multifold. Just use the home remedies suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and garlic Patanjali products.