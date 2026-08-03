Can Ayurveda Help You Overcome Alcohol Addiction? Read To Know From Expert

A major concern in India is alcoholism. It destroys health and overall life. Quitting can be tough for many. Ayurveda can slowly help wean an alcoholic away from it. Acharya Balkrishnaji, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurveda, speaks on alcohol addiction and suggests simple Ayurvedic remedies and helpful Patanjali products.

Details of Alcoholism

Alcoholism, or alcohol disorder, is a growing medical concern where the addict cannot stop drinking or thinking about alcohol. Such people crave alcohol constantly, drink until it impacts their normal life, try to get alcohol by any means, fail to stop or reduce drinking, and face withdrawal symptoms.

Its impact on health includes a high risk of liver damage, brain issues like dementia and mental health issues, heart-related issues like weak heart muscles, high blood pressure, high stroke risk and heart failure, high risks of cancer, and digestive and immunity issues.

Alcoholism-related troubles are a major worry in India, with heavy drinking among 35% of men. Many addicts suffer from liver cirrhosis, followed by cancer and tuberculosis. Alcohol is a major cause of road accidents and domestic violence.

Ayurveda says alcohol lowers ojas or vital immunity. It leads to bloating, headaches and tremors in Vata Dosha, acidity and liver irritation in Pitta Dosha, and nausea and heaviness in Kapha Dosha.

Now, read the ayurvedic remedies suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji and the helpful Patanjali products.

3 Ayurvedic Remedies to Get Rid of Alcoholism

Ajwain Decoction: Acharya Balkrishnaji says this remedy will help anyone wishing to quit alcohol but cannot. “The ajwain in your kitchen is wonderful for you. If you take around 100 grams of ajwain, boil it in at least 800 Ml to 1 litre of water. After water and around 250 to 300 Ml are left, filter and store it. When you have a strong desire to drink alcohol, sip a cup of it. The intense addiction and craving will start reducing. Gradually, the desire to drink alcohol will also go away.”

Herbs and Spices: Brahmi soothes the mind and ensures you get clarity to lower the triggers. Have it in warm or hot water. Ashwagandha lowers stress and boosts the nervous system. Add its powder to warm milk and drink before sleeping. Giloy is great for immunity and detoxification. Ginger helps with digestion and lowers nausea triggered by alcohol withdrawal. Drink ginger tea for its effects. Kutki helps with liver rejuvenation and lower withdrawal signs. Have the powder in warm water.

Food: Consume cereals and fruits high in fibre that spike the blood sugar levels and combat alcohol in the system. Lemon juice hydrates the body and helps manage related stomach issues. When you feel the urge, a few raisins lower it. Have tulsi leaves or drops in water, as it cleanses the system and lowers your desire.

Patanjali offers a range of ayurvedic products to fight alcoholism. Patanjali Carom Seeds (100 Gms) work wonderfully to prepare the above-mentioned decoction. It has the right nutrients to treat alcohol issues.

Have Divya Ashwagandha Churna (100 Gms) with milk before sleeping. It helps with deaddiction efforts, lowering stress and providing good sleep. Another option is Divya Brahmi Churna (100 Gms) to be consumed with warm water.

Choose Patanjali Giloy Amla Juice (500 Ml). Giloy cleanses the system and blood while boosting digestion and immunity. Amla is high in vitamin C and works as an antioxidant. Together, they lower the alcohol effects and reduce any urges to drink.

Patanjali Munakka Raisins (250 Gms) are high-quality options to cool the system, boost digestion and help fight the urge to consume alcohol. Patanjali Lemon Drink (250 ml and 500 ml) is a refreshing and hydrating drink to deal with alcohol's effects.

Staying away from alcohol is possible with Ayurveda, home remedies suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and Patanjali products.