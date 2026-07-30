Soothe Cough & Regain Strength With These Ayurveda's Home Remedies

Many people cough and then also feel weak. And there is a scientific reason behind that. However, regular medicines treat only to a certain level. They don't remove the issues from their root. But Ayurveda helps without affecting our health. Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, helps us understand the reason behind these issues, ways to treat them with simple Ayurvedic home remedies and the right Patanjali products for use.

Why do we cough and become weak?

When you face a cough and fatigue follows, there is a chance you are suffering from underlying respiratory ailments, such as bacterial or viral infections like the flu, which, if untreated, can lead to asthma and serious health troubles.

Ayurveda states that the reason behind cough and weakness is a heightened Vata dosha and accumulation of toxins. All of this lowers your energy reserves or ojas.

You can follow the Ayurvedic remedies suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji and also use the relevant Patanjali products to treat them.

4 Ayurvedic Home Remedies to Treat Cough and Resultant Weakness

Black Pepper + Almonds + Unrefined Sugar: Acharya Balkrishnaji mentions, “This solution is nourishing, acts as a tonic and medicine, and helps every age group." " Take 20 Gms black pepper, 100 Gms almonds, and around 200 Gms unrefined sugar. Pound them finely into a powder and store it. If taking it three times a day, take one teaspoon and two teaspoons if taking it twice a day. Take it in the morning and evening in warm water or milk. This removes even the most chronic cough, cures infections or sore throat and treats any weakness.” Patanjali Almond (Badam) (250 Gms) contains high levels of fibre, perfect for digestion and fighting constipation, acidity and bloating. It is high in vitamin E, magnesium, and riboflavin.

Mulethi Tea: Mulethi is a reviving herb that lessens phlegm to relieve cough. It also calms irritated airways. It removes tiredness and boosts energy levels. Allow mulethi root to be immersed in hot water. Then drink this decoction warm. It lessens mucus and soothes an inflamed sore throat.

Read Also Ayurveda’s Guide To Reducing Excess Body Heat Naturally

Ginger and Honey Stimulant: Ginger is a great herb to treat throat irritation and remove mucus, resulting in lower coughs. Honey overpowers coughs and energises the body. Combine one teaspoon of ginger juice and one teaspoon of honey to pacify the throat. Patanjali Honey (50 Gms, 100 Gms, 250 Gms, 500 Gms and 1 Kg) is a blend of honeydew and blossom honey. It is high in natural sugar and minerals.

Jaggery Solution: Use jaggery to provide natural energy and remove mucus to clear airways. It also boosts haemoglobin levels. One option is grating a small piece of ginger and blending it with a very small amount of jaggery. Heat it for better results. It helps clear the mucus. Or add jaggery to tulsi tea as a sweetener. Patanjali Madhuram Sugar (Jaggery Powder) (1 Kg) is a natural sweetener with a caramel taste. It has all the minerals intact. Use it in the suggested remedies.

Patanjali uses ayurveda to provide the necessary products for treating. Divya Kanthamrit Chewable Tablet (6 Gms) contains mulethi, sonth, baheda, black pepper, mint and cloves. You get relief from coughs and sore throats.

Or opt for Patanjali Jaggery (Gur) Chyavanprash (750 Gms) for good energy and health benefits. It has jaggery and 30+ botanical extracts such as bilva, draksh, goksura, guduchi, haritaki, pippali, punarnava, ashwagandha, shatavari and more.

Do not keep suffering from cough and weakness. Use the ayurvedic home remedies suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, along with using Patanjali products.