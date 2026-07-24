Ayurveda’s Guide To Reducing Excess Body Heat Naturally

The body maintains a normal temperature. Many face excess body heat despite not being ill. It is bothersome if not managed. The best solution is Ayurveda's holistic remedies that help without harm. Acharya Balkrishnaji, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, speaks about excess body heat, simple ayurvedic home remedies, and Patanjali products that can be used.

The Excess Body Heat Issue

Ayurveda considers excess body heat an aggravation of Pitta Dosha, which controls body temperature, digestion, and metabolism. This issue may cause hyperthermia, a non-infectious increase in body heat, or heat sensitivity.

The causes include hormonal imbalances, high metabolism, or even age. Many times, reasons include stress, anxiety, dietary and lifestyle changes like spicy food, alcohol and caffeine, synthetic clothes, and surroundings.

The good thing is that you can try home remedies based on ayurveda to combat this excessive heat. Listen to some suggestions from Acharya Balkrishnaji and find the relevant Patanjali products you can use.

4 Ayurvedic Home Remedies to Treat Excess Body Heat

Sattu Flour: Acharya Balkrishnaji suggests, “Take some sattu (either jau or roasted barley or channa). Add some honey along with water and make it into a thin sattu drink. If you drink this thin sattu water, it is diuretic, calms the heat and provides coolness, nourishment and benefits.” Patanjali Chana Sattu (500 Gms) is a good choice to make this drink. It has the taste and nutritional benefits of chana.

Coriander Water: Coriander seeds are naturally effective at cooling the body internally and calming the excess Pitta Dosha. It manages digestion and temperature-related issues such as hot flashes and acidity. Soak two to three teaspoons of coriander seeds overnight in water. Strain this liquid the next morning and drink it to cool down. Add mint leaves for a cooling impact. Use Patanjali Coriander Whole (200 Gms) since all its nutritional qualities are intact for your benefit.

Coconut Water: Have it daily, as it is to combat body heat issues, since it is a great source of electrolytes to refill lost minerals and hydration while controlling body temperature. Add mint for more cooling. Or make a drink of coconut water and strained cucumber juice to lower the heat and manage internal inflammation. You can also add lemon or lime juice and slices of orange to beat the heat while getting a high dose of vitamin C and good digestion. Add Patanjali Lemon Drink (250 Ml and 500 Ml) to your coconut water. It is high in nutrients like vitamin C and sodium.

Aloe Vera Juice: With aloe vera, you get a naturally cooling option to beat internal and external heat. Add two tablespoons of aloe vera to one glass of water and have it on an empty stomach for cooling. Or make a blend of aloe vera gel with cucumber and mint leaves and mix it in lemon water. It refreshes you while beating the heat. Patanjali Orange Aloe Chunk Drink (300 Ml) contains orange juice and aloe vera chunks, which taste refreshing while giving health benefits. Or use Patanjali Aloevera Juice with Fiber (500 Ml and 1000 Ml) with water in the morning since it has the natural goodness of aloe vera and fibre too for digestion.

Facing issues related to excess body heat is a thing of the past with the Ayurvedic advice by Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and the use of Patanjali products.