Ayurveda’s Age-Wise Guide To Lifelong Brain Health

While the heart is the body’s most vital organ, our brain keeps us functioning. It is necessary to maintain its health long-term. Ayurveda keeps the brain healthy holistically. Discover your brain’s importance, how related issues arise with age, the methods Ayurveda suggests to keep it healthy by age group, and the Patanjali products that help.

Importance of the Brain and Related Issues

Ayurveda considers the brain as the main command centre for the body, mind, and awareness. It handles the physical functions, operates the sensory data, and controls the voluntary actions. Your intellect, emotions, memory and awareness also depend on it.

In Ayurveda, brain health is directly connected to your dosha’s strength and a balance of the ojas and tejas. With a shift in the dominant dosha, issues start cropping up in the brain.

From childhood to middle age (up to 40), imbalances in Pitta and Vata Dosha leads to brain tiredness, anxiety, stress, and focus issues. The fast-paced lifestyle worsens these issues.

From middle age to one’s 70s, there is a gradual decline in brain health, with aggravation of Vata Dosha leading to depletion of nervous tissue. It can cause brain-health troubles like sleep and mood disorders, and a start to the decline of cognitive functioning.

As an elderly person who is 70+, the high domination of Vata Dosha causes tissue declines, loss of memory and neurodegenerative ailments such as Parkinson’s disease. Thus, it is vital to use ayurveda for long-term health and the right Patanjali products.

4 Ayurvedic Methods to Maintain Age-Specific Brain Health

Overall Tips: Irrespective of age group, eat fresh and digestible food, which includes all kinds of vegetables, legumes, lentils, fruits, dairy, dry fruits, and nuts. Items like leafy veggies, almonds, and walnuts are brain food. Ghee is also considered brain fodder, supporting mental health and clear-headedness. A good seven to eight hours of sleep daily keeps the brain fresh and working well. Meditation also keeps the brain calm and away from stress or anxiety. Head oil massage calms your nerves.

For children and teens: Since they have to focus on overall growth and learning, include brahmi to keep the nerves calm and boost focus. Shankhapushpi supports long-term brain growth, promotes learning, and helps with focus and restlessness.

Adults: For adults, it is essential to manage stress, boost intellect, and preserve cognitive health. So, they can use ashwagandha to manage stress. While shankhapushpi is useful too, gotu kola with brahmi helps with circulation and boosting cognitive endurance. Sage works well for concentration and memory.

Seniors: The 50+ people need to save their cognitive work and deal with old-age-related brain troubles. Gotu kola manages related fatigue, while turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that lower any build-up in the brain. Ginkgo biloba works to retain memory and address attention issues.

Apart from these suggestions, include Patanjali products to boost long-term brain health. Divya Neurogrit Gold (13 Gms) contains herbs such as ekangveer ras, moti pishti, rajat bhasma, and giloy extract. It maintains nervous system health and keeps the mind fresh.

Or opt for Divya Brahmi Churna (200 Gms), which has antioxidant properties to protect brain cells and boost learning abilities. Eating Patanjali Walnut Inshell (400 Gms) daily gives essential nutrients that act as brain food.

Patanjali Chyawanprash (1 Kg) contains Ayurvedic ingredients such as amla, sesame oil, honey, bilwa, amalaki, patala, punarnava, and abhaya. It upholds cognitive functioning, memory, concentration and clarity. It also provides immunity, energy and good digestion,boosts respiratory wellness, and keeps your hair and skin healthy.

Long-term brain health comes with the right care at any age, following Ayurveda and using Patanjali products regularly.