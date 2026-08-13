Looking For A Healthy Breakfast? Ayurveda Suggests These 4 Affordable Options

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and sets the tone for the whole day. Ayurveda suggests healthy, low-cost breakfast options. Acharya Balkrishnaji, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, talks about ayurvedic breakfast and the options beyond what the rich can eat. Also, learn about Patanjali healthy offerings suitable for your needs.

The Ayurvedic Tone at Breakfast

Ayurveda says breakfast gently awakens digestive fires, provides energy, and maintains your daily body cycle. It advises keeping breakfast light, fresh, warm, easily digestible, and balanced to support your doshas.

Ideally, eat your breakfast between six and ten in the morning, when the digestive fires start increasing. Avoid anything cold, raw or heavy since it slows digestion. Seasonal ingredients keep you fit in the season.

Don’t skip breakfast, since it can be harmful for the system. Instead, eat light if you don’t feel hungry or are busy. Now, read affordable yet healthy Ayurvedic breakfast suggestions from Acharya Balkrishnaji, along with Patanjali products.

4 Reasonable Ayurvedic Breakfast Options

Black Chickpeas and Peanuts: Acharya Balkrishnaji mentions, “Soak around 50 Gms black chickpeas (kala chana) and around five to 10 Gms peanuts in water overnight. In the morning, eat the mixture. This is not only inexpensive but also amazing for building strength; it is highly nutritious and energising. Furthermore, having a healthy digestive system is crucial; those with good digestion can consume this regularly.” Patanjali Kala Chana (500 Gms and 1 Kg) contains nutrients and minerals such as fibre, proteins, carbs, manganese, phosphorus, iron, copper, and vitamins like B6, C, folate, niacin, thiamin, and riboflavin. Also, choose high-quality Patanjali Raw Peanuts (500 Gms), which are high in protein and low in calories.

Oats: Oats are nourishing, grounding, and heavy breakfast options. Have it cooked and warm. Add ingredients such as turmeric, cardamom, cinnamon, apples, dates, and ghee for additional health value. Opt for Patanjali Oats – Rolled Oats (200 Gms, 500 Gms, and 1 Kg), which are minimally processed and quick to make. For flavourful options, choose between Patanjali Masala Oats (40 Gms, 200 Gms, and 400 Gms) and Patanjali Tomato Oats (400 Gms). All have protein and fibre.

Moong Dal Chilla: This savoury pancake is a healthy ayurvedic breakfast option since the light and cooling moong balances all the doshas. It is great to nourish tissues, and provides energy without spiking the blood sugar levels. Make them from the yellow split dal, whole green one, and sprouted moong dal. Add hing, turmeric, cumin, and rock salt for taste and health benefits. Choose between Patanjali Unpolished Moong Dal Chilka (500 Gms and 1 Kg) and Patanjali Unpolished Moong Dal Dhuli (500 Gms and 1 Kg), as these unpolished ones contain all the nutrition.

Ragi Kanji: Making ragi kanji requires a minimal process. Ragi’s high calcium content is good for the bones, while its low glycaemic index helps blood sugar levels and energy. Its good fibre content helps with digestion. The iron content wards off fatigue and anaemia. As it doesn’t leave much of a deposit and is easy to digest, have it when unwell or facing digestive troubles. Patanjali Ragi Atta (Madwa Atta) (1 Kg) has the nutritional value of ragi and is perfect to make kanji.

Now a healthy breakfast is possible with inexpensive ayurvedic ingredients, says Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved. Use Patanjali products for the same.