 Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Container Trailer Crashes Under Amrutanjan Bridge, Driver Critically Injured | VIDEO
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Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Container Trailer Crashes Under Amrutanjan Bridge, Driver Critically Injured | VIDEO

A container trailer driver was critically injured after losing control and crashing into a narrow space beneath the Amrutanjan Bridge on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway while travelling towards Mumbai. Rescue teams freed him and he was shifted to Pune. The accident caused a 30-minute traffic jam before the damaged trailer was removed.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, September 23, 2026, 03:58 AM IST
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Container Trailer Crashes Under Amrutanjan Bridge, Driver Critically Injured | VIDEO
Rescue teams freed a critically injured trailer driver trapped inside his vehicle after the crash near Amrutanjan Bridge | File photo

Navi Mumbai, September 22, 2026: A container trailer driver was critically injured after losing control of his vehicle while travelling from Pune towards Mumbai and crashing into a narrow space beneath the Amrutanjan Bridge along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle following the accident. Personnel from the Devdoot rescue team, IRB patrolling team, Delta Force and Borghat Highway Traffic Police managed to extricate him from the trailer. He was subsequently shifted to a hospital in Pune for further treatment.

Traffic Disrupted For 30 Minutes

The accident led to a traffic jam on the highway for around 30 minutes. The damaged trailer was cleared and traffic movement was subsequently restored.

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Khopoli Police Inspector Sachin Hire said, “Prima facie, the driver appears to have been responsible for the accident.”

At the time of going to press, the procedure to register an FIR in connection with the accident was underway.

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